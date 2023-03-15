Ingleside Library Program Bridges Gap in Growing Latino Community

Kim Hoppis could easily be intimidating. At six feet tall, the willowy mother of six has a significant presence---the type of presence that would effectively see a student jerk to attention in his seat and cease all talk, with the simple raise of her eyebrow and a sharp glance aimed in their direction. But thankfully, Hoppis rarely, if ever, has to resort to such measures to keep her students in line. That’s because her students are all adults. Hoppis teaches English as a Second Language, or ESL, as its commonly known. Her students are adult learners whose first language is a foreign language, and who wish to become proficient in spoken English.

According to the website for the Literacy Information and Communication System (LINCS), an initiative of the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education (OCTAE) (which “works to expand evidencebased practice in the field of adult education”), adult learners come with unique skill sets, but especially strengths and

continue on page 9 weaknesses that are quite different from those of child learners of English. Learning English as a second language can present multiple challenges for adult learners who have literacy skills in their own language, but those challenges can be particularly difficult, if that adult has no print literacy in their primary language.

Thankfully, Hoppis understands the significant challenges faced by adults when they’re attempting to acquire English speaking skills. She’s been in the field of teaching ESL for much of her career. After matriculating from California State University, Long Beach, with a Bachelor’s degree in Speech Communication, Hoppis went on to teach ESL in Costa Rica, Japan, Hawaii, and Washington before coming to Texas. “I love teaching,” said Hoppis. “Especially when my students, ‘get it’. I love seeing that spark in their eyes when they suddenly understand a concept, and their faces break out in big, big smiles. But to get to that point, I have to first build relationships with my students. And I have to make sure I treat them with respect for their adultness. They’re not kids. They may not understand English (yet!), but they know who they are, and what they want from life.”

Hoppis said there are standardized, lock-step programs that she could use to teach ESL, but she prefers to use her own program, which she developed. Her program involves using poetry to learn English. Why poetry? According to Hoppis, poetry has multiple forms and structures that play with nuances to meanings, rhythms, articulation, rhyming, definitions, humor, and emotions. These are all essential tools in comprehending any language, which adult ESL students already understand in their own primary language, so using poetry helps the students cross the bridge to learning English.

As an example, Hoppis points out two lines in I Have a White Rose, a poem by 19th century Cuban poet and national hero, Jose Marti, which say, “And for the cruel one whose blows break the heart by which I live,”. “You see the word ‘blows’?”, asked Hoppis. “’Blows’ is a word that can have multiple nuanced meanings. It can mean ‘hitting’, or ‘The wind blows’, or ‘That idea blows me away’. And adult learners already know that words can have multiple meanings, so using poetry helps them see the different meanings in English words.”

Hoppis’ ESL classes can range from two or three students, to eight or more. Attendance often depends upon the students’ opportunities to actually get to class. The working adults who attend the class have to manage time around multi-generational families, jobs (sometimes two or more), and transportation. But once in the classroom, students find themselves laughing at themselves and with each other as they attempt to repeat words, they have trouble pronouncing, especially English words with “th”, “wh”.

“English is a wonky language,” said Hoppis. “It’s stolen words from almost every language its speakers came across. And that can confuse students and make it hard for them to pronounce its words. That’s why repetition is so important. It takes the average person about eight repetitions of a word to start memorizing it. And we do a lot of repetition in my classes. But the students are really incentivized to learn. Many of them want to ultimately become naturalized citizens, and they eventually do.”

You can find Hoppis and her students laughing with each other, repeating words, and reading poetry every Tuesday and Thursday evening at the Ingleside Public Library from 6-8:00 p.m. Every year an average of 500,000 English as a Second Language adult students enrolls in ESL classes. If you’re interested in volunteering with adult literacy, or helping Kim Hoppis in her classroom, call Linda Medellin, Executive Director for the San Patricio County Adult Literacy Council, or go to sanpatliteracy@yahoo.com . You can get more information about ESL and Adult Learners at the websites for the U. S. Department of Education, and www.lincs.ed.gov ., an arm of the USDE, Literacy Information and Communication System (LINCS).