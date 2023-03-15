Open in App
Senoia, GA
Narcity USA

This Lovely Small Town In Georgia Looks Straight From A Storybook & Has A Charming Downtown

By Brittany Cristiano,

5 days ago
There are so many unique places to visit around Georgia, but none are quite as quaint as this small town right outside of Atlanta.

Taking a walk through the historic downtown of Senoia, GA, is like stepping into an enchanting storybook where everything looks picturesque, the overall vibe is quiet, and you can have a nice day trip away from the city.

This unique little city is just a 35-minute drive from downtown Atlanta, so you can make an entire day of a visit by eating a meal at the yummy local restaurants, perusing for a cool trinket at the antique shops and boutiques, and exploring the surrounding historic architecture.

Not only is Senoia a hidden gem of a southern, small town, but it has also become more well-known through a famous AMC TV series you might know by the name of The Walking Dead.

The adorable downtown stood as the filming site for the fictional town of Woodbury in TWD's third season, so fans are always stopping by for guided tours to see their fave television city actually exist in real life.

Some favorite spots around town include the Woodbury Shop, the Senoia Area Historical Society, and Nic and Norman's Restaurant.

If you're looking for more than just a small town to walk around, this place has a dreamy outdoor area where you can get close to nature at the Marimac Lakes Park.

No matter how you plan to spend your trip to Senoia, GA (or “Woodbury"), there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Comments / 0

