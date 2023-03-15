Open in App
Illinois State
See more from this location?
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Railroad merger moving forward; House passes bills about marriage

By The Center Square,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5n2x_0lKFa9PT00

Railroad merger moving forward

The first major railroad merger in over 20 years will move forward after federal regulators approved Canadian Pacific’s $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern.

The U.S. Transportation Board said the new service will facilitate the flow of grain from the Midwest to the Gulf of Mexico and the movement of goods between Chicago and Dallas. Several suburban Chicago cities opposed the merger, fearing constantly blocked railroad crossings.

House passes bill to allow elected officials to conduct marriages

The Illinois House approved a measure amending who can conduct a marriage. House Bill 1111 passed mostly along party lines Wednesday.

The measure provides that a marriage may be solemnized by a state executive branch constitutional officer like governor or comptroller, or any member of the Illinois General Assembly who is in office at the time of the ceremony.

Ethanol pesticide bill advances

It's onto the Illinois Senate with a bill to prohibit the production of ethanol using seeds that have been treated with a pesticide.

House Bill 1440 passed the House Wednesday mostly along party lines. The measure amends the Illinois Pesticide Act to include language prohibiting seeds treated with pesticides from being used for such production.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lawmakers form caucus opposing anti-congestion tax
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Madison state senator angry about Illinois’ pot windfall from Wisconsinites
Madison, WI16 hours ago
Theis, other Republican lawmakers oppose online charter school budget cuts
Davison, MI17 hours ago
Residents want more testing – and attention – after train derailment
East Palestine, OH17 hours ago
Railroad reluctant to say who OK’d chemical burn after derailment
East Palestine, OH20 hours ago
Department of Transportation reschedules self-driving corridor meeting
Detroit, MI19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy