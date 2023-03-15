Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Panthers thank DJ Moore after trade to Bears becomes official

By Anthony Rizzuti,

5 days ago
When the clock hit 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers officially gained control of the 2023 NFL draft. And that, of course, also officially ended the run for one of its most beloved players.

Last Friday night, the Panthers (unofficially) acquired this year’s No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears in exchange for the ninth overall selection, the 61st overall selection, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and wide receiver DJ Moore. So now that the deal has been pushed through with the start of the new league year, the Panthers thanked Moore with a touching tribute as soon as they could.

The University of Maryland standout was drafted by Carolina in the first round of the 2018 draft. Before today, he spent each of his five prior years in the NFL with the organization.

Moore, over that time, caught 364 passes for 5,201 yards and 21 touchdowns. He departs Charlotte as the fourth-leading receiver in franchise history.

