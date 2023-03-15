Open in App
Columbus, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ohio State receiver signs in NFL free agency

By Josh Keatley,

5 days ago
NFL free agency has kicked off and one of the most exciting times of the year has some former Ohio State football players padding their bank accounts. One of the beautiful things about being a Buckeye football fan is that we follow alum with the same passion and fandom that we showed during their times in Columbus.

The most recent Buckeye to cash in this off-season is Noah Brown who signed with the Houston Texans for a rumored one-year deal worth $2.6 million.

Noah Brown had a very productive college career where he saw significant time early in his career, but declared for the NFL early in one of the more surprising decisions of that off-season. After one year as a starter, Brown declared for the 2017 NFL draft as a red-shirt sophomore and was selected in the seventh round by the Dallas Cowboys.

Much like his college career, Noah Brown did just enough in Dallas to stay relevant but never became a regular starter. Brown has had a solid career though and now will be heading to join the Houston Texans.

