BuzzFeed

Melanie Lynskey Says She's Over Getting Typecast As The "Fat Friend" In Films

By Alex Gurley,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGKIK_0lKF5Yr500

This post contains discussion of body image issues.

Melanie Lynskey has been offered roles as the "fat friend" the majority of her career — and she's over it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ulRQE_0lKF5Yr500
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Throughout her time in Hollywood, Melanie has dealt with both body-shaming and being typecast in roles that focus on her weight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLOz8_0lKF5Yr500
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Early in her career, the Yellowjackets actor says she was often only considered for roles where the script called for "the fat friend or the jokey kind of fat person."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYE06_0lKF5Yr500
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"There was one thing I read where the person had a candy bar in every scene. It was kind of a strange disconnect," Melanie told t he New York Times .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txb4y_0lKF5Yr500
Dia Dipasupil / WireImage / Getty Images

She continued, "I felt like I was pretending when I was going in and auditioning to play these dowdy people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLPF6_0lKF5Yr500
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nowadays, Melanie says she makes sure her roles focus on "representing an interesting person who’s not paying attention to what her tummy looks like."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mtbt_0lKF5Yr500
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Glamour x Tory Burch

"If there were more people who look like me [on screen], then I wouldn’t have to talk about it as much," she shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41QdIP_0lKF5Yr500
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

This definitely not the first time Melanie has spoken out about how her body type is represented in Hollywood and the criticism she's had to deal with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0OSd_0lKF5Yr500
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Just last month, Melanie called someone out who tweeted that her body type didn't fit her The Last Of Us character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08L4t0_0lKF5Yr500
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

"I understand that some people are mad that I'm not the typical casting for this role. That's thrilling to me," she tweeted. "Other than the moments after action is called, when you feel like you're actually in someone else's body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048A88_0lKF5Yr500
Jesse Grant / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

And she's previously opened up the body-shaming she has faced on sets, including the " really intense feedback " about her body while working on Coyote Ugly and a Yellowjackets crew member who implied that she should lose weight for the role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9qZZ_0lKF5Yr500
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

"I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about [her body], because I want women to be able to watch it and be like, 'Wow, she looks like me, and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.' That representation is important," Melanie shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8ruA_0lKF5Yr500
Araya Doheny / Getty Images for The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

I hope Melanie continues to spread body positivity and speak out against body-shaming in Hollywood! You can read all that she had to say here .

