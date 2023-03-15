Open in App
Houston, TX
Report: Texans sign former Jets, Saints DT Sheldon Rankins to 1-year contract

By Mark Lane,

5 days ago
The Houston Texans are adding even more beef inside the interior defensive line.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans have signed former New Orleans Saints and New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to a one-year contract worth $10.5 million.

Rankins spent the last two seasons playing for the Jets, coached by Robert Saleh, who was the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-20 while Texans rookie coach DeMeco Ryans was the defensive quality control and later inside linebackers coach. Rankins generated 40 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, 6.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries through 31 games, 18 of which he started.

The Texans still have defensive tackle Maliek Collins under contract along with third-year defensive tackle Roy Lopez.

