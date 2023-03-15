Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Thieves steal more than $1M in vehicles from North Carolina car dealerships, videos show

By Sydney Heiberger,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jFcf_0lKEcC2q00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( WJZY ) – Car thefts, including those in which vehicles are stolen directly from dealerships, are on the rise.

In the past three weeks, Nexstar’s WJZY has obtained video of at least four different incidences of thieves brazenly stealing cars from dealerships in North Carolina alone.

The first occurred on Feb. 19 in Lexington. Thieves broke into Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC, used a crowbar to break into the key lock box, and drove off with seven cars valued at a total of $344,483.

3rd man possibly connected with Bedford County crime spree suspects

The following week, on Feb. 27, Adams Auto in Charlotte was hit. The suspects drove vehicles from the showroom through the dealership’s doors, making off with a Maserati and three BMWs with a total value of approximately $300,000.

On Mar. 9, Modern Nissan in Cornelius captured surveillance video of suspects driving off with an Audi and a Dodge Durango.

And just this past Monday, a group of thieves took six cars from Mountain Mitsubishi in Hickory . The total value was nearly $500,000.

Analysts have noted an increase in vehicle theft rates over the last few years, with some cities experiencing a 500% rise in carjackings over 2019, according to 2022 data obtained by the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Vehicle thefts in Charlotte alone increased by 20% in 2022 over 2021.

Other experts in the automotive industry believe the nationwide rise in vehicle thefts could stem from perpetrators stealing cars for their parts.

Thieves steal Oscar Mayer Wienermobile’s catalytic converter in Las Vegas

Certain car parts, like catalytic converters, have also been popular targets for thieves looking to resell them for a profit.

“We keep an eye on catalytic converter theft quite a lot, and we know the palladium, the rhodium, the platinum inside of those things is going for hundreds of thousands of dollars an ounce,” said CarFax editor-in-chief Patrick Olsen.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are aware of the recent dealership thefts and are investigating any possible connections.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
NC Food Lion coworkers win $1 million off ticket they purchased where they work
Garner, NC18 hours ago
$500K worth of cars targeted in North Carolina auto heist, police say
Hickory, NC6 days ago
Major grocer opens another new store location in North Carolina
Kernersville, NC15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NY man nailed in Blair County after throwing drugs from car window, police report
Bronx, NY15 hours ago
Shootout between man and juveniles at Hanes Mall parking lot in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Virginia Man rescued from under 2,000-pound safe
Glasgow, VA1 day ago
Witness reports 'shootout' in Hanes Mall parking lot
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Pa. man accused of homemade air gun murder of ex-lover convicted
Lower Macungie Township, PA22 hours ago
Thieves steal 6 sports cars from Hickory dealership, $100K Dodge recovered
Hickory, NC6 days ago
Police searching for Planet Fitness thieves in Altoona
Altoona, PA2 days ago
18-year-old drowns in Moss Lake, police say
Shelby, NC3 days ago
Man shot in Salisbury bowling alley parking lot, police say
Salisbury, NC4 days ago
19-year-old killed in Anson County shooting
Wadesboro, NC2 days ago
Driver Charged With DWI After Crash That Killed Preschooler
Lincolnton, NC3 days ago
Statesville teen arrested after suspected drug sale, car chase
Statesville, NC4 days ago
Discount Retailer Offers Massive Sale as Four Charlotte Locations Close for Good
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Woman charged in crash that killed 4-year-old, police say
Lincolnton, NC3 days ago
Body Found in Submerged Vehicle Linked to Missing Person
Thomasville, NC3 days ago
Here's why gas bills are so high this year
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Man arrested after fatal Statesville shooting, police searching for additional suspects
Statesville, NC3 days ago
Teen drowns after jumping into Cleveland County lake, police say
Cherryville, NC2 days ago
Alexander County Man Arrested Sunday Morning
Township Of Taylorsville, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy