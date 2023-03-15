Motorcyclist Critically Hurt Outside Kiewit

Frequent commuters along a stretch of Main St. (FM 1069) leading to the intersection in and out of Kiewit Offshore Services have long argued the traffic patterns are wholly inadequate for the volume of motor vehicles coming and going, especially during peak hours of business and shift change. But it’s unclear if any of those circumstances played a role in a horrible crash Tuesday, March 7 involving a Kiewit employee and a truck that collided just after 4:30 p.m.

Relatives of the biker are seeking public support to raise money for the victim’s ongoing medical expenses and recovery costs.

Christi Dawn Garcia last week turned to social media, posting this message on the Ingleside Community page on Facebook: “My Beautiful (Facebook) peeps. My brother is a very private person, and I didn’t want to put his business on social media but here I am. I’ll deal with the consequences later,” she began.

“My brother was in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday leaving Kiewit. We are trying to raise money for him and his family. This is going to be a long journey. If you can donate anything, please do so. This will go directly to my sister-in-law! Thanks in advance,” she concluded, including links to online portals where donations were being accepted. https://account.venmo . com/u/Melissa-Walker-566 https://cash . app/$mfw666 In a police report of the incident, a 9-1-1 call was received at 4:37 p.m. describing a major crash. Ingleside’s Volunteer Fire Department, along with Tri-County EMS was also dispatched to the scene.

At least eight police units were sent, too, many involved in traffic control or the investigation that was immediately launched.

Andrew Walker, age 37, of Ingleside was identified as the motorcyclist. The initial documentation emailed The Index from the police department did not list his home address, or provide any status on the nature of his injuries or present condition. The report doesn’t state if Walker was wearing a helmet or any other body protection when the collision happened.

He was riding a 2010 Harley Davidson, color black.

When Ingleside got the initial phone call, the dispatcher logged that a motorcyclist had been hit and was on the side of the road. His injuries were considered serious enough to call in a Halo Flight helicopter, transporting Walker to Christus Spohn Shoreline’s Emergency Room in Corpus Christi.

The collision created a significant bottleneck for traffic, too, requiring police to divert traffic as best they could around the chaotic scene.

Melissa Walker, Andrew’s spouse, arrived at the accident and met with authorities who turned over her husband’s personal effects, notating that she would be headed into the city afterwards to rendezvous with him at the hospital.

Just before 6:00 p.m. the scene was cleared.