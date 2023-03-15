Open in App
Kansas State
See more from this location?
102.5 The Bone

James Gunn announces he's directing 'Superman: Legacy', due out July 2025

By Stephen Iervolino,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wU6O_0lKESakE00

On Instagram Wednesday, James Gunn revealed that he is directing his script for Superman: Legacy after all.

The Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director-turned-co-CEO of DC Studios broke the news in a very personal caption to a comic picture of Supes sitting on a cloud and smiling.

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025," he began, noting his brother Matt cried when he heard the date: It was their late father's birthday.

James explained he once turned down a chance to direct a Superman film "years ago": "I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved."

"Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage - how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes," Gunn said, explaining that convinced him to take the job.

"Just because I write something doesn't mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it," he expressed, adding, "I love this script, and I'm incredibly excited as we begin this journey."

As reported, Gunn and Peter Safran 's tenure as co-CEOs/co-chairmen of DC Studios hit early turbulence with some fans when it was announced Henry Cavill wouldn't be returning as the Man of Steel after he appeared as such in the after credits of Black Adam .

The former Witcher star had happily told fans late last year that he was indeed back as the hero, only to regretfully inform them weeks later that it wasn't to be. "This news isn't the easiest, but that's life," he said at the time.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Despite Tucker Carlson's claim, Capitol Police say they didn't review Jan. 6 footage aired by Fox News
Washington, DC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY2 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Officials find 6 Giant African Snails in luggage at Michigan airport
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Indiana mother pleads guilty to neglect after 2-year-old son died from ingesting fentanyl
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Brown University freshman makes history, becomes first woman to play NCAA Division 1 baseball
Providence, RI1 day ago
Alabama man arrested for shooting, killing parents during argument
Spanish Fort, AL16 hours ago
Officials: 3 US postal service workers in Pennsylvania charged with theft
New Brighton, PA19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy