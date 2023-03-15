Open in App
Washington, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Farewell, sweet prince: Jacoby Brissett signs with the Commanders

By Cory Kinnan,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYsOR_0lKEQafo00

Farewell, sweet prince. Jacoby Brissett, who stepped into the murkiest waters for the Cleveland Browns and started their first 11 games in 2022, has found a new home in NFL free agency. As the Washington Commanders enter a bridge year, out of the market for a top rookie quarterback, Brissett will now have the chance to start again in 2023. A right he earned through his play with the Browns this past season.

The financials of Brissett’s deal have not been released yet, but with just Sam Howell on the roster at the quarterback position in Washington, the odds are he will see upwards of $10 million to be a bridge guy for the Commanders.

Update: Washington gives Brissett a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with $8 million guaranteed.

