NBA Best Bets for Wednesday: Cavaliers vs. 76ers odds, picks, predictions, & props

In the marquee NBA game of the night, the Cavaliers (44-27) host the 76ers (45-22) in a battle of surging Eastern Conference powerhouses on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs will look to maintain home-court in the first round of the playoffs with the red-hot Knicks suddenly only a few games behind them, while Joel Embiid and the Sixers keeps its sights on stealing the No. 2 seed from the reeling Celtics. We've got all the betting information you'll need to get ready for this one, including the full odds, our best bets, and our favorite prop bet.

Cleveland has won six of its past 10 games, but enters the evening on the tail-end of a back-to-back after thrashing the Hornets in Charlotte on Tuesday. The 76ers, who have won five straight and seven of their past 10, have not played since they beat the Wizards in dominating fashion on Sunday night. The Cavs and Sixers last met on Feb. 15, with Philly prevailing 118-112. Joel Embiid logged 29 points and 14 boards that night, while James Harden posted 19 points and 12 assists fresh off an All-Star snub.

Will Philadelphia maintain its cruise control to the playoffs and potentially leapfrog the rival Celtics, or will Cleveland hold court and improve upon its 28-7 record at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse? Let's dive into this marquee matchup and provide our prediction and best bets for what could be an instant classic.

76ers vs. Cavaliers odds, picks, predictions

Odds courtesy of BetMGM

Spread: 76ers -2.5 (-115) | Cleveland +2.5 (-105)

76ers -2.5 (-115) | Cleveland +2.5 (-105) Total: Over 222.5 (-110) | Under 222.5 (-110)

Over 222.5 (-110) | Under 222.5 (-110) Moneyline : 76ers -150 | Cavaliers +125

Oddsmakers show Philly some brotherly love with this spread, surprising given Cleveland owns the fifth-best home record in the Association. It's a testament to how locked in Embiid and Harden have been this calendar year. Remember when the Sixers lost their first three games and proceeded to limp into December with an underwhelming 12-10 record? Neither do most Philadelphia fans — their squad is 33-12 since then.

However, Doc Rivers' guys have gone just 16-15 against the spread on the road. The Cavs, meanwhile, have gone 22-12-1 ATS at home, good for a 64.7 percent cover rate (second to just the defending-champion Warriors). J.B. Bickerstaff's squad will look to replicate its 113-85 victory over Philly on Nov. 30 in Cleveland, the last game before the Sixers exploded.

Philly was missing Harden in that game, while the Cavs were without stud center Jarrett Allen. But as we've seen in so many Cleveland games, the perimeter trio of Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Caris LeVert went off — that night they combined for 61 points while stud second-year big Evan Mobley logged 16/8. In their Feb. 15 loss in Philly, the trio of Spida, Garland, and Mobley combined for 83 points, 16 boards, and 12 dimes while Allen added 12/7/4, but Philly shot a staggering 50 percent from the floor, 48 percent from three-point land, and 93 percent from the line.

Imagine going on the road, letting your opponent shoot 50/48/93 against you, and still only losing by six points. Whoa. Cleveland should be able to swing yet another home victory in this one — there's simply no way Philadelphia can duplicate that shooting performance, and the Sixers have no answer for the Cavs' perimeter tag team, never mind their staggering home-court advantage.

Best Bet: Cavaliers ML +125

Best player prop bet for Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Donovan Mitchell OVER 26.5 points (-120)

Mitchell has been sizzling, averaging 31.5 points per game in the month of March and dropping 35-plus in five of the Cavs' past 11 games. He also dropped 33 on the Sixers when they last met and averages 27.3 ppg at home on the season. This is a statement game, and we all know Spida gets up out of his nest for the nationally televised affairs. He'll drop 30 at the very least, and 100 percent be the target of ESPN's post-game interview if Cleveland does in fact move to 29-7 at home.