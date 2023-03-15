Open in App
Big Rapids, MI
See more from this location?
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

MI House committee approves $500M+ for battery plants

By Megan Viecelli,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kd1Bz_0lKEEK2600

The Michigan House Appropriations Committee voted Wednesday to approve $585 million to expand battery plants in the state, including one that’s set to open in Mecosta County.

Gotion, Inc., a Chinese battery manufacturer, announced a $2.36 billion investment for the new manufacturing plant in Big Rapids back in October of 2022.

MI House committee approves $500M+ for battery plants

The company said this would create more than 2,300 jobs. Employees would receive, on average, $45,000 a year, which is right around the county's salary average.

READ MORE: Whitmer, MEDC announce new battery plant in Big Rapids, 2,000+ new jobs

"What this will do to my people in my community, the opportunities this will provide them with, is on a scale that no one has seen in their lifetime and their parents' or their grandparents' lifetime," Green Charter Township Supervisor Jim Chapman said Wednesday.

Gotion, Inc.

The House Appropriations Committee decided Wednesday, if further approved, Gotion will get $175 million from the state to support its investment in Big Rapids.

Randy Thelen, president and chief executive officer of The Right Place, a Grand Rapids economic development group, said the following Wednesday:

“This is a rare moment for us to see this kind of opportunity. It’s especially [a] rare moment for us to be able to compete for them, and to see them consider a corner of the state and northwest portion of the state that hasn’t seen projects like this, frankly ever, it’s a really exciting opportunity for us to see a path to really boost the economy in an area that’s been in decline, that’s forecasted to be in decline.”

Democrats of the committee voted yes Wednesday; however, republicans voted no.

Now, the Senate Appropriations Committee will consider whether to approve this state funding.

If approved, funding would also go to Ford’s plant in Marshall and One Next Energy in Novi.

Ford

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
Angry customers urge state commission to reject planned DTE rate hike
Dearborn, MI5 hours ago
LaFontaine acquires Lou LaRiche Chevrolet; now has 34 Michigan retail locations
Plymouth, MI1 hour ago
Superintendent of top district says school grading system misleads parents
Northville, MI17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
State loses again in appeal over Snyder and Flint water
Flint, MI4 days ago
Judge orders farm operator to leave horse farm after months-long dispute
Commerce Charter Township, MI4 days ago
City adds stop signs to dangerous Grand Rapids intersection
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Local manufacturer to expand and hire more employees
Big Rapids, MI7 days ago
Weapons charge issued after stabbing at Brann’s
Grand Rapids, MI6 days ago
Michigan's largest United Methodist Church votes to leave denomination
Grand Rapids, MI19 hours ago
Monday marks the start of Astronomical Spring
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Muskegon nursing home workers begin picket
Muskegon, MI7 days ago
Thinking Spring: When is our first 60 degree day? Last inch of snow?
Grand Rapids, MI6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy