How much snow could Denver see on Thursday?

By Dara Bitler,

3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Weather in March in the Mile High City can be a roller coaster ride. Highs will be near 70 degrees on Wednesday before taking a nosedive into the 20s.

Thursday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with light snow expected for the morning commute.

The Pinpoint Weather team said that rain will start around 9 p.m. Wednesday and change to snow in Denver by 2 a.m. Winds increase overnight, with gusts from the north up to 20-25 mph. Clouds will linger, with the snow sticking around through 10 a.m. Thursday in the metro and until around noon in the foothills and mountains.

2 years ago, a blizzard brought 27 inches of snow to Denver

How much snow could fall in Denver?

The warm temperatures and initial rain will keep the impact at a minimum in the Denver metro area.

The Pinpoint Weather team said the city will likely see less than an inch of accumulation, mainly in grassy areas. Up to 2 inches of snow could fall south and west of downtown.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by March 16.

The foothills and south along the Palmer Divide could see 2 to 5 inches. The high country will see 4 to 10 inches of total snowfall with this storm.

Roads may turn slushy to the west and into the foothills, especially above 7,000 feet.

What’s the hottest temperature ever recorded in Denver in March?

March is typically the snowiest month of the year in Denver. The city averages 11.3 inches of snowfall during this month. So far, there has been no measurable snowfall.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here .

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.

