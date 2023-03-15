Ted Lasso season 3 episode schedule — when is episode 2 coming?

Now that Ted Lasso's met the press (again), we bet many folks are trying to figure out Ted Lasso season 3 's episode schedule. Not only because of how you can't wait to see episode 2 (humble brag: I've already seen it for our Ted Lasso season 3 review ), but because of the odd way in which the first episode came out.

As you probably know, Ted Lasso comes out on Apple TV Plus . And, yes, if you were waiting until today (March 15) — some other folks beat you to it. Apple did that sneaky early release time thing it often does , and may have set expectations out of wack.

So, if you kept hearing on Tuesday night that Apple TV Plus dropped Ted Lasso early, you heard right. Tom's Guide has reached out to Apple TV Plus to see if that will continue to be the case this season.

Frankly, we hope that Apple's early streaming options become its standard operating procedure. As we follow Lasso & Co. in their quest to climb the Premier League table, it would be a lot easier if episodes arrived during primetime. When TV shows drop early in the morning, it makes for a hectic way to watch, as you're trying to avoid spoilers.

So far, Ted Lasso season 3's first four episodes (the ones we've seen), have definitely earned its spot in our guide for what to watch in March 2023 . Keep reading for all the details about how you'll stream this season.

Ted Lasso season 3 episodes schedule

The 12 episodes of Ted Lasso season 3 are scheduled to release at a clip of one per week. Apple TV Plus schedules them for Wednesdays, but more on that below. Apple TV Plus will release one episode per week on Wednesdays. Here's the Ted Lasso schedule:

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 1: March 15

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2: March 22

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3: March 29

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4: April 5

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5: April 12

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6: April 19

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7: April 26

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8: May 3

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9: May 10

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10: May 17

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11: May 24

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12: May 31

What time do Ted Lasso season 3 episodes come out?

There are two answers to this question — how things are supposed to work, and how they worked for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 1.

The premiere episode went live at 9 p.m. ET. / 6 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT / 12 p.m. AEDT on Tuesday (March 14).

We don't expect that to be the norm, though we'd love it. The standard Apple TV Plus launch time for new Ted Lasso episodes is 3 a.m ET / 12 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. GMT / 6 p.m. AEDT. Of course, this will change later this month when GMT because BST.

Ted Lasso's third season premiere getting an early drop fits Apple TV Plus' habit of releasing certain episodes at 9 p.m. ET the night before episodes scheduled to drop.

How to watch Ted Lasso season 3 from anywhere

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Ted Lasso season 3 and all the other shows you want on the services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN , which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN

