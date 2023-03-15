Grifton police charge man with kidnapping, statutory rape, other offenses

A Kinston man was arrested Tuesday for sex crimes involving a Grifton juvenile, authorities reported.

A news release from the Grifton Police Department said that in February it received information that James Giovanni Graham, 22, of 316 S. Davis St., traveled to the town to solicit a sexual relationship with a child under the age of 15. An investigation led to Graham’s arrest at his residence.

Graham is charged with three counts each of statutory rape of a child under 15-years-old; first-degree kidnapping; indecent liberties with a child; solicitation of child by computer or other electronic device; and sell or deliver controlled substance to a minor.

Graham was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.

The news release said that Grifton police worked with the State Bureau of Investigation and Kinston Police Department in its investigation.