Nothing 1.5.3 update readies Ear (2) support along with battery improvements

What you need to know

Nothing has started rolling out its OS 1.5.3 patch to Phone (1) owners.

The new patch contains support for the upcoming Ear (2) which is rumored to have 11.6mm drivers and improved battery life.

Nothing's latest patch includes several bug fixes, one of which corrects an issue with the device's Glyph lighting.

Nothing has started rolling out its first software update since its larger Android 13-based 1.5 OS. The company tweeted the arrival of the update and a few of the goodies users can expect with it along with the patch notes posted on Reddit.

While not too large, owners of the Nothing Phone (1) can expect to see a 91.79MB patch roll onto their phones throughout the week. This Nothing OS 1.5.3 update has us looking to the near future as it includes support for the Phone (1) for the upcoming Ear (2) wireless buds.

(Image credit: Reddit)

Nearly two weeks ago, we learned that Nothing is prepping to launch its next earbud iteration, the Ear (2), on March 22 at 10 am ET. However, just yesterday, a new leak regarding the upcoming buds spilled just about everything about the product. The Ear (2) will apparently feature the same 11.6mm drivers as its predecessor but seem to be lighter and may deliver an improved battery life, among other rumored changes.

The patch also brings in some system stability improvements and a new memory management algorithm. Nothing states this new management method should reduce app start times by around 35% and lower the CPU strain, effectively prolonging the Phone (1)'s battery life.

Users will also find smoother animations for the pop-up view, an improved fingerprint transition from the lock screen to the AOD, and new wallpapers.

Along with some unnamed bug fixes, the latest Nothing OS patch includes a fix for the device's back lightning known as Glyph. A new fix should solve the problem of the lights not appearing whenever a call is received from WhatsApp.

It's also worth mentioning that Redditors on the Nothing Tech subreddit have started reporting issues with this 1.5.3 OS patch where their notifications are not appearing when pulling down the bar.

This latest patch builds upon Nothing's large 1.5 OS update , which brought Android 13 to all Phone (1) owners. But excitement centered around the London-based company doesn't end there as the company has also detailed its plans to bring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Nothing Phone (2) to the U.S., as well.

Nothing Phone (1)

Break the norm as you secure yourself a Nothing Phone (1). From the London-based company, the Phone (1) lets nothing hide with its transparent backing and eye-catching Glyph lighting that responds to what your phone is doing. To complete the package is the Nothing OS which is a unique take on the Android software.