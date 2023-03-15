Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analysts discuss options for Houston Texans with No. 2 pick

By Sam Murphy,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YecwY_0lKDi3pT00
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears traded the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers this past weekend and all of the madness is ensuing. The Panthers have publicly said they are open to trading back, but nobody knows what is really going to happen. A lot of executives in the NFL believe that CJ Stroud will be the Panthers guy at No. 1, so what do the Houston Texans do at No. 2?

Former No. 2 overall draft pick and NFL analyst for Good Morning Football, Ryan Leaf, shares his draft strategy for the Texans. The Texans have reportedly been all in on Alabama Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young since day one so the Panthers trading up for Stroud would be perfect for them.

The Texans previously had to worry about their division-rival Indianapolis Colts trading up to No. 1 for Bryce who they seemed to really like. Leaf thinks that the Texans are in the spot they wanted to be in all along.

The Texans would be a great fit for Young as they have an outstanding offensive tackle in Laremy Tunsil and will have the opportunity to build around him. He would also be teaming up with former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
The latest 2023 NFL mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Colts trading up for a QB
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's first spring practice
Tuscaloosa, AL3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Bills News
Dallas, TX2 days ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO10 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Former UNC forward drawing interest in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC12 hours ago
4 players who could make sense for Chiefs in next wave of free agency
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NCAA Tournament: Tipoff time announced for Tennessee-Virginia Tech game
Knoxville, TN3 hours ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Former Dolphins center Michael Deiter to sign with Texans
Houston, TX4 hours ago
Brandon Marshall thinks Broncos will be NFL's biggest turnaround in 2023
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Projecting Commanders' offensive line depth chart after 1st week of free agency
Washington, DC5 hours ago
Where do the Commanders rank among potential 'Hard Knocks' options?
Washington, DC3 hours ago
24 former Chiefs players who are still free agents
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Chiefs Check-in: Recruitment of DeAndre Hopkins begins
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Texas RB Bijan Robinson's NFL draft stock is rising
Austin, TX2 days ago
49ers 2021 postseason hero signing with Raiders
San Francisco, CA17 hours ago
We almost got a Bears double trade-down in the NFL draft but the Texans reportedly ruined it
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Georgetown makes coaching hire, Micah Shrewsberry still at Penn State
State College, PA17 hours ago
New mock draft has Bucs trading up for a QB
Tampa, FL21 hours ago
Dre’Mont Jones tweets goodbye to Broncos Country
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Georgia WR Dillon Bell impressed NFL scout at pro day: 'Looked like the best receiver on the field'
Athens, GA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy