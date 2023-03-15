Holby City legend Sacha haunted by Jac's ghost as he fights to save Robyn in Casualty crossover

Holby City legend Dr Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) is set to return to Holby ED in a special Casualty crossover episode as he battles to save nurse Robyn Miller's ( Amanda Henderson ) life.

The weight of Jac Naylor's (Rosie Marcel) devastating death is sure to weigh heavily on Sacha's mind, as he operates on the beloved nurse and his close friend.

As Holby City came to an end last year , so did the life of legendary Jac, who, despite multiple colleagues' best efforts to remove her inoperable brain tumour , tragically passed away after suffering a stroke shortly after the surgery.

In Casualty episode The Straw, which will air on Saturday, March 18, Robyn’s life hangs in the balance after she was involved in a horrific car accident just as she finished her final shift at the hospital in last Saturday’s shocking cliffhanger .

Picking up from the huge plot twist, Robyn is trapped in her car and there’s a major delay in getting her to the ED due to a shortage of available ambulances.

Robyn's life hangs in the balance after a tragic car accident. (Image credit: BBC)

When Robyn is finally admitted, the much-loved nurse fights for her life. But there's a glimmer of hope when skilled surgeon Sacha Levy appears and is determined to pull out all the stops to save his close friend.

Time is of the essence for a seriously injured Robyn but can Sacha save her life?

After ten years as an ED nurse , the fan-favourite decided to hang up her scrubs and say goodbye to Holby City Hospital for a fresh start in Wigan with daughter Charlotte and fiancé Paul Popplewell.

At first Robyn was hesitant to uproot her and Charlotte's life, but she eventually had a change of heart. Not only that, Robyn had a question of her own for Paul and proposed to him!

Sadly things didn't go to plan as when Robyn finished her last ever shift, she got trapped in her upturned, crashed car.

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One.