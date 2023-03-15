Holby City legend Sacha haunted by Jac's ghost as he fights to save Robyn in Casualty crossover

In Casualty episode The Straw, which will air on Saturday, March 18, Robyn’s life hangs in the balance after she was involved in a horrific car accident just as she finished her final shift at the hospital in last Saturday’s shocking cliffhanger .
Picking up from the huge plot twist, Robyn is trapped in her car and there’s a major delay in getting her to the ED due to a shortage of available ambulances.
When Robyn is finally admitted, the much-loved nurse fights for her life. But there's a glimmer of hope when skilled surgeon Sacha Levy appears and is determined to pull out all the stops to save his close friend.
Time is of the essence for a seriously injured Robyn but can Sacha save her life?
