USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts to sign free-agent DT Taven Bryan

By Kevin Hickey,

5 days ago


The Indianapolis Colts reached an agreement on a one-year deal with pending free-agent defensive tackle Taven Bryan just before the official start of the new league year Wednesday.

A former first-round pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 NFL draft, Bryan hasn’t lived up to that draft pedigree. However, the Colts will be giving him a prove-it deal as a depth addition to their interior defensive line.

The news was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, and the deal is reportedly worth up to $4.5 million.

Bryan, 27, has appeared in 79 career games (33 starts) during his five seasons in the NFL. He’s recorded 112 tackles (62 solo), 8.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 31 quarterback hits.

He spent four seasons with the Jaguars but never played more than 46% of the defensive snaps during his time in Duval. He saw a lot more playing time in 2022 after he signed with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year deal, which resulted in a slight production bump.

During the 2022 season, Bryan played 62% of the defensive snaps for the Browns. In 16 games (all starts), he recorded 26 tackles (11 solo), 3.0 sacks, two tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 23 total pressures while playing mostly at the three-technique.

Keep up to date with the latest news, signings and rumors through our free agency tracker for the Colts.

