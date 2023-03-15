Robbinsville St. Patrick's Day Parade Will No Longer March

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- The Robbinsville St. Patrick's Day Parade has marched for the last time according to organizers who announced the end of the community tradition.

In a letter to the community, Robbinsville Irish Heritage Association (RIHA) president Jim O'Donnell said that "unfortunately, with dwindling volunteers, as well as financial support, our small organization is unable to support the parade going forward. We therefore, with sadness, will not be organizing and presenting the annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade going forward."

"We want to thank all of the past and present members of the Robbinsville Irish Heritage Association for their time and commitment to our fundraising programs and putting the parade on the street," added O'Donnell. "We thank the Robbinsville Township Mayor, Town Council, the Public Works Department, the Police Department, the Recreation Department, and the Fire Department, the Mercer County Parks and Recreation, and Sheriffs Office, for their efforts in support of our parades."

Organized in 2009, RIHA presented the St. Patrick's Day between 2010 and 2019 that included many local groups such as Girl and Boys Scouts, Irish Step Dancing Schools, our youth sports programs and Championship Teams, local businesses with floats and music -- including traditional Irish Bagpipes.

The parade hasn't stepped off since 2019 in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried tipped his hat to RIHA for bringing joy to the community for many years through the parade.

“The Robbinsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade was a wonderful tradition - one we are very sorry to see go,” Fried said. “With the economics of today, especially post-COVID, we certainly understand the decision and wish to thank the Robbinsville Irish Heritage Association, and especially our dear friend Dave Doran, for their many years of dedication and the great memories they helped provide for our residents and staff here in Robbinsville.”

O'Donnell noted that "(we) will never forget the crowds as we marched though our town center celebrating and cheering as all the groups marched by, or the after-parade parties at Ernie's, Centro Grill, and Saint Gregory's."

And certainly members of the Robbinsville community will cherish their memories of the St. Patrick's Day Parade as well.

Area families who still want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a fun-filled parade can head to Hamilton on Saturday, March 18. The Hamilton St. Patrick's Day parade will begin with opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m at the Nottingham Fire House located at 200 Mercer Street with the parade stepping off at 1:00 p.m. The parade route will once again travel down Mercer Street then will turn right onto Nottingham Way. A reviewing stand will be place along Nottingham Way near the intersection with Shady Lane.















