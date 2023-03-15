Open in App
Robbinsville, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Robbinsville St. Patrick's Day Parade Will No Longer March

By Elizabeth A Meyers,

5 days ago

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- The Robbinsville St. Patrick's Day Parade has marched for the last time according to organizers who announced the end of the community tradition.

In a letter to the community, Robbinsville Irish Heritage Association (RIHA) president Jim O'Donnell said that "unfortunately, with dwindling volunteers, as well as financial support, our small organization is unable to support the parade going forward. We therefore, with sadness, will not be organizing and presenting the annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade going forward."

"We want to thank all of the past and present members of the Robbinsville Irish Heritage Association for their time and commitment to our fundraising programs and putting the parade on the street," added O'Donnell. "We thank the Robbinsville Township Mayor, Town Council, the Public Works Department, the Police Department, the Recreation Department, and the Fire Department, the Mercer County Parks and Recreation, and Sheriffs Office, for their efforts in support of our parades."

Organized in 2009, RIHA presented the St. Patrick's Day between 2010 and 2019 that included many local groups such as Girl and Boys Scouts, Irish Step Dancing Schools, our youth sports programs and Championship Teams, local businesses with floats and music -- including traditional Irish Bagpipes.

The parade hasn't stepped off since 2019 in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried tipped his hat to RIHA for bringing joy to the community for many years through the parade.

“The Robbinsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade was a wonderful tradition - one we are very sorry to see go,” Fried said. “With the economics of today, especially post-COVID, we certainly understand the decision and wish to thank the Robbinsville Irish Heritage Association, and especially our dear friend Dave Doran, for their many years of dedication and the great memories they helped provide for our residents and staff here in Robbinsville.”

O'Donnell noted that "(we) will never forget the crowds as we marched though our town center celebrating and cheering as all the groups marched by, or the after-parade parties at Ernie's, Centro Grill, and Saint Gregory's."

And certainly members of the Robbinsville community will cherish their memories of the St. Patrick's Day Parade as well.

Area families who still want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a fun-filled parade can head to Hamilton on Saturday, March 18. The Hamilton St. Patrick's Day parade will begin with opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m at the Nottingham Fire House located at 200 Mercer Street with the parade stepping off at 1:00 p.m.  The parade route will once again travel down Mercer Street then will turn right onto Nottingham Way. A reviewing stand will be place along Nottingham Way near the intersection with Shady Lane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMRzi_0lKDJoDA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUBZK_0lKDJoDA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uUwnQ_0lKDJoDA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHwjD_0lKDJoDA00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hamilton Township, NJ newsLocal Hamilton Township, NJ
Annual Robbinsville 'Pay it Forward' Event to Honor McLaughlin Family
Robbinsville, NJ9 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Day festivities are springing up all over town
Hamilton Township, NJ3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Newton’s Spring Street Flooded with Green for 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Newton, NJ1 day ago
Kenilworth Annual Carnival Explained: A Conversation with Father Giovanni
Kenilworth, NJ9 hours ago
84 Pictures of Bayonne St. Patrick's Day Fun
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Three to be Honored for Bravery as Roxbury Patrolmen
Roxbury Township, NJ10 hours ago
The 200 Club to Host “Meet the Chiefs” Social in Colts Neck
Colts Neck, NJ13 hours ago
Fair Lawn Hosts First Ramadan Crescent Lighting Event
Fair Lawn, NJ1 day ago
Nutley VFW Adds Food Drive to Spring Food Truck Festival to Support Veterans in Need
Nutley, NJ10 hours ago
Town Hall Delicatessen Creates Special Wrap in Honor of JESPY 45TH Anniversary
South Orange, NJ4 hours ago
Cranford Township Committee to Hold Important Vote Tuesday on North Avenue Gateway Project
Cranford, NJ15 hours ago
Mike’s Place in Kenilworth Specials of the Day March 20
Kenilworth, NJ18 hours ago
Ridgewood Council Work Session Agenda Concise for Wednesday
Ridgewood, NJ4 hours ago
Letter from Hawthorne Mayor John Lane
Hawthorne, NJ1 day ago
Commissioner Petracco Introduces Ordinance to Dissolve Nutley Rescue Squad
Nutley, NJ7 hours ago
Grants Money to be Sought for Former Roxbury Schoohouse Rehab
Roxbury Township, NJ1 day ago
Madison's Hearts & Winners Are.......
Madison, NJ7 hours ago
Four Roadways Expected to be Milled and Paved in South Brunswick
South Brunswick Township, NJ11 hours ago
Milltown's Michelin Field/Park Getting Safety Upgrades and Makeover
Milltown, NJ11 hours ago
Monday, March 20: Road Closures in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ1 day ago
Westfield Recap: Chimney Collapse, Millburn Deli, Remembering Lauren Harmer
Westfield, NJ2 days ago
2 Mercer County Restaurants Have The Best Seafood In NJ
Princeton, NJ13 hours ago
Cannabis Cultivation Warehouse on Red Bank Planning Board Agenda
Red Bank, NJ13 hours ago
Trinity United Methodist Church Holding First Annual Vendor & Craft Day
Bordentown, NJ1 day ago
Prison forThief Busted by Roxbury Cop During Carjack Attempt
Roxbury Township, NJ9 hours ago
Author Will Preview New Book on Lake Galena in Doylestown Tuesday Night
Doylestown, PA12 hours ago
Movin' Out: Tom Fruin's 'Home in Hoboken' Brought Public Art to Hoboken
Hoboken, NJ14 hours ago
Cranford Elementary School Shelters in Place Due to Police Activity in Area; "All is Well" Schools Say
Cranford, NJ12 hours ago
Bordentown Historical Society to Receive $8,500 Preservation Grant from County
Bordentown, NJ14 hours ago
Brooke + Bel Reopens After Electrical Fire In Basement
Hoboken, NJ11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy