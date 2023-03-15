Open in App
Michigan State
San Diego Union-Tribune

Adult, 3 kids die in fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

6 days ago

A house fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has killed an adult and three young children, authorities said Wednesday.

The bodies of a 31-year-old adult and three children believed to range in age from 1 to 4 years old were recovered from the fire Tuesday morning in Sault Ste. Marie, the city's police and fire chiefs said in a news release posted on Facebook .

The police and fire departments were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The names and exact ages of the victims were being withheld pending confirmation of identity and notification of next of kin, the police and fire departments said. The genders of the victims were not released.

The cause and origin of the fire were under investigation, they said.

Sault Ste. Marie, population 13,400, is at the northeastern tip of the Upper Peninsula, about 350 miles (563 kilometers) north of Detroit.

___

This story has been corrected to delete police chief’s comments about the gender of the adult and to show the gender of the adult is undetermined.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

