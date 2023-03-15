Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
iHeartRadio

WATCH: 97 MPH Winds Whip Through California, Uproot Large Trees

By Logan DeLoye,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQIWY_0lKCjhtG00
Photo: MediaNews Group RM

97 mph winds whipped through California on Tuesday afternoon causing significant damage to trees, power lines, and homes. According to SF Gate , the harsh weather conditions stemming from the latest atmospheric river closed multiple roads, and wiped out power for many. The National Weather Service Bay Area warned locals to stay off the road and to be vigilant of their surroundings during the storm.

"While the rain has largely ended wind is going to be a BIG concern this afternoon. Given saturated soil falling trees and power outages are *likely*. Please remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel. Stay safe!"

Locals were able to obtain photo and video footage of a few incidents that occurred across Northern California. Devin Roberts shared a video of a downed tree in Burlingame that blocked an entire road. In the video, viewers can see the wind violently whip through the trees.

KTVU reporter Brooks Jarosz shared a photo of wind damage that happened in Livermore. The photo depicts a huge tree toppled on top of a car beneath a destroyed covering.

Lisa Lee Herrick shared a photo of semi-truck that flipped over on a Bay-area bridge as a result of the dangerously strong wind that blew through the region.

A clear forecast has been predicted for Wednesday and Thursday, giving residents a brief period of normalcy before the next atmospheric river arrives early next week.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Heavy rain brings mudslides and a reckoning to OC
San Clemente, CA14 hours ago
Latest California Storm Prompts Widespread Evacuation, Another On The Way
Alpaugh, CA17 hours ago
Here's when, where California's next atmospheric river will hit hardest
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New evacuations as storm brings California flood threat
Alpaugh, CA1 day ago
Drought-Stricken California Lake Set to Overspill After Heavy Rain
Arroyo Grande, CA1 day ago
‘The couch vibrated.’ 3.0-magnitude quake rattles Northern California, geologists say
San Jose, CA22 hours ago
Another Strong Storm System Associated with an Atmospheric River Will Hit Southern California Starting Tuesday
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Super Long Range Weather Watch: California to Receive Over Five More Storms Before the Season Ends
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Flooding is dire concern in Central California as rivers swell, with more rain coming
Porterville, CA3 days ago
Asian grocery chain known for affordable items to open second Bay Area outpost
Vallejo, CA1 day ago
South Lake Tahoe: The mountain town buried by California winter chaos
South Lake Tahoe, CA3 days ago
Northern California storms flood hundreds of acres of strawberries
Salinas, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy