WATCH: 97 MPH Winds Whip Through California, Uproot Large Trees

Photo: MediaNews Group RM

97 mph winds whipped through California on Tuesday afternoon causing significant damage to trees, power lines, and homes. According to SF Gate , the harsh weather conditions stemming from the latest atmospheric river closed multiple roads, and wiped out power for many. The National Weather Service Bay Area warned locals to stay off the road and to be vigilant of their surroundings during the storm.

"While the rain has largely ended wind is going to be a BIG concern this afternoon. Given saturated soil falling trees and power outages are *likely*. Please remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel. Stay safe!"

Locals were able to obtain photo and video footage of a few incidents that occurred across Northern California. Devin Roberts shared a video of a downed tree in Burlingame that blocked an entire road. In the video, viewers can see the wind violently whip through the trees.

KTVU reporter Brooks Jarosz shared a photo of wind damage that happened in Livermore. The photo depicts a huge tree toppled on top of a car beneath a destroyed covering.

Lisa Lee Herrick shared a photo of semi-truck that flipped over on a Bay-area bridge as a result of the dangerously strong wind that blew through the region.

A clear forecast has been predicted for Wednesday and Thursday, giving residents a brief period of normalcy before the next atmospheric river arrives early next week.