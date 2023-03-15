'New blood' Roman Dolidze says title shot with a win over Marvin Vettori makes sense: 'Why not?'

LONDON – Roman Dolidze thinks beating Marvin Vettori should lead to a title shot.

Dolidze (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) faces former middleweight title challenger Vettori (18-5-1 MMA, 8-4-1 UFC) on Saturday’s main card opener at The O2 in London. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

Currently on a four-fight winning streak with three finishes, Dolidze is grateful for the step up in competition and thinks he’s a fresh face for title contention.

“I was always asking the UFC to give me better opponents, and I’m very thankful that they are listening to me,” Dolidze said at Wednesday’s UFC 286 media day. “I didn’t think they would give me Marvin. But now we have Marvin, another good opponent and we are ready.

“I will ask, of course, for a title shot (if I win). I think that makes sense because all these guys fought each other, and why not? New blood.”

Vettori said he used to get the better of Dolidze during their training sessions at Kings MMA, but the Georgian fighter just brushed those comments off.

“Yes, I remember, but I don’t like this loud talk,” Dolidze said. “He said something about it? OK, let him think like that.”

