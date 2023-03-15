Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
CBS LA

City of LA looks to reduce street vendor permit fees

By KCAL-News Staff,

5 days ago

The Los Angeles City Council will look into reducing permit fees for street vendors to better match their income as it is reported on average they earn just under $12,000 annually.

Wednesday, a city council committee approved a motion calling for a study on sidewalk and park vending permit costs, taking into consideration the average annual income of vendors.

In September 2020, the city implemented a reduced-cost permit fee of $291 in response to the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on street vendors. The reduced cost fee expired on July 1, 2022, and the cost reverted to its usual $541.

The committee also directed city staff to develop an ordinance that would offer a reduced operating permit cost of $291 until June 1.

Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez, chair of the Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee, introduced an amendment Wednesday to the motion to extend the reduced cost until the fee study is conducted and an agreed upon updated fee is adopted by City Council.

The fee study will not include costs related to the enforcement of permitted sidewalk activities, according to the motion.

The motion revised by the committee Wednesday is aimed at reducing the financial burden for street vendors.

The motion will now move to the full City Council.

