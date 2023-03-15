Brandon Miller Accompanied by Security at NCAA Tournament

The true freshman had a security guard with him present in Birmingham due to threats.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama true freshman guard Brandon Miller was seen with security present as he entered Wednesday's press conference prior to the Crimson Tide's opening game in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats said that the treatment is due to threats online that Miller has been receiving for some time.

"If you guys saw some of what I've seen sent his way, I think you would understand why that's the case," Oats said. "And I don't want to get into all that. The entire situation, as you know, is just a heart-breaking situation on all accounts. But some of the messages from people that can sit behind fake email addresses, but who knows whether they are real or not, that I've seen, something that nobody would ever want their son — I treat my players like my own sons — I don't have a son, I have three daughters. But I put myself in his parent's shoes and our administration has seen the stuff that I've seen, and it's appropriate. It's nothing that a college kid should have to go through. If you were able to see what I've seen then you would understand why that's going on right now."

Miller, the SEC Player of the Year, SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP, has been in the news for other reasons than his play on the court in recent weeks. Miller was on the scene of the murder of Jamea Harris in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 15.

He was not charged with a crime. His former teammate, Darius Miles, is one of two people on trial for capital murder.

See Also:

Practice Report: No. 1 Alabama Opens NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena

Nimari Burnett, Dom Welch '100 Percent Healthy' Per Nate Oats

Alabama's Bench Play Could Be the Difference-Maker for a Deep Run

Everything Brandon Miller, Mark Sears Said Ahead of the NCAA Tournament

Everything Nate Oats Said Ahead of the NCAA Tournament

Breaking Down Alabama Basketball's Path to the Final Four