Young M.A Reveals She Was Recently Hospitalized Amid Concerning Video

Young M.A is opening up about her recent battle with "various conditions."



The New York native spoke to TMZ on Wednesday, March 15, to address the concerns some fans had after a viral video of her new haircut showed her with jaundice eyes. The "Ooouuu" rapper shared that she was recently hospitalized for several "health scares." She explained that she's in good spirits and also reveals that she is working on new music and an upcoming documentary.



"As many of my supporters know I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years," she began.

"I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions," she continued. "I’m doing better now, will take some time but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future!!! Rest assured I’m in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC ... plus a documentary. Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry I’m good!"



The concerns over her health sparked plenty of conversation online that's left some fans to believe that she's battling liver disease. However, that's just hearsay at this point. She decided not to disclose exactly what she's been suffering from, but clearly she's on the mend. Young M.A defended her barber, who shared the initial concerning video, and also explained that she's "blessed."



See another video from her recent haircut below.



Young M.A hasn't been in the public eye too much since last year when she released her last solo record "Aye Day Pay Day." If she does return with new music this year, it would be her first project since she dropped Off The Yak in 2021.