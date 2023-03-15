Keith Urban Shares Heartwarming Memories Of Wedding Day With Nicole Kidman

Photo: Getty Images

Keith Urban reflected on the day he married Nicole Kidman as he shared heartwarming footage from the couple’s wedding day with a Las Vegas crowd. Urban performed “ Without You ,” a song that released on his Get Closer album more than a decade ago, as a giant screen projected rare looks at the wedding.

The global country star — who said Kidman gave the green light to share glimpses of their 2006 wedding day — told PEOPLE : “"I wanted to do it in a very organic way and find the right song. It was really more about choosing to do that song, 'Without You,' and how that felt like the right time for that. …I don't know if that's her favorite song, but it was the right one for the footage.”

Urban’s Las Vegas residency is underway, and the “Wild Hearts” artist announced this week that he would extend the show with additional performance dates in November. Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency is held at the 7,000-seat, state-of-the-art at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Urban is slated to take the stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards this month, along with Cody Johnson , Kelly Clarkson and other iconic artists. Fans can watch the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on Monday, March 27th from 8-10pm ET/PT (tape-delayed) on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide, as well as on the iHeartRadio app.