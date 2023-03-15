DT Taven Bryan Departs Cleveland Browns in Free Agency

According to a report, defensive tackle Taven Bryan is signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

Now former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan is signing with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency. Bryan has agreed to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, per ESPN.

Bryan signed with the Browns last offseason as a free agent and started 16 games for the club. Bryan posted a career high in sacks with three while in Cleveland.

Cleveland has likely signed his replacement already in Dalvin Tomlinson, so it makes sense for Bryan to move on. Tomlinson played the 3-tech mostly last season but has flexibility to move.

The last contract Bryan signed was worth $4 million, he's seeing a slight increase with the Colts. Look for the Browns to add another defensive tackle this free agency cycle.

Drop a subscription to our YouTube as we continue to grow! We appreciate each and every subscriber over there.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Report: Browns Interested in Former Chargers Tight End

Browns Acquisition Dalvin Tomlinson Excited to Play With Myles Garrett,... Speaks on his Strengths

Browns Agree to new Deal With LB Sione Takitaki

What Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Dalvin Tomlinson Bring to Browns Defensive Line

Browns Come Out Aggressive, Agree to Terms with Two Free Agents, Keep Three More

Browns in Agreement on a Multi-Year Deal With C Ethan Pocic

Browns Re-Signing CB A.J. Green per Report

Cleveland Browns did Their Due Diligence on FA WR Odell Beckham Jr. Today

Browns Awarded Third Round Draft Pick For Vikings Hire of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Browns Combine Takeaways: Positions of Strength and Age Questions

Post NFL Combine Browns Mock: Cleveland Adds Playmaker, Defensive Difference Makers

Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield to Have Multiple Teams Interested, Possible... Price tag

Potential Browns Draft Target Josh Downs believes in himself, proves his... explosiveness at NFL Combine

Gators DT Gervon Dexter Makes Strong Case to Browns Among Others in... Indy

Cleveland Browns Rank in Back Half of League in Report Card Grading... Player Experience

Takeaways from Kevin Stefanski's Combine Presser

Browns GM Andrew Berry Updates Plan at Center and Kicker

Cleveland Browns, New York Jets Will Play in Hall of Fame Game to Kickoff... 2023 Preseason

Report: S Jessie Bates is on Browns Radar to Replace John Johnson III

Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam in Agreement to Purchase Stake in NBA Team

Deshaun Watson Contrasts Offenses with Texans, Browns in Interview

Maybe Browns Add More Receiver Help, but Don't Forget About David Bell

Browns Hiring Veteran Bill Musgrave as Senior Offensive Assistant, Van Pelt to Coach QBs

Browns and Return man Jakeem Grant Agree to Renegotiated Deal, Cleveland Saves Cap Space

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Says he Will Soon Talk to DeAndre Hopkins to see... Where Things Stand

Why Browns Should Wait to Draft Receiver, the Player They Should Take

College Football Defensive Coordinator to Join Cleveland Browns to coach Safeties

Cardinals Next QB Coach Coming From the Cleveland Browns

Browns Kevin Stefanski Releases Statement on Firing of ST Coach Mike... Priefer