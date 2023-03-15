DT Taven Bryan Departs Cleveland Browns in Free Agency

According to a report, defensive tackle Taven Bryan is signing with the Indianapolis Colts.
Now former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan is signing with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency. Bryan has agreed to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, per ESPN.
Bryan signed with the Browns last offseason as a free agent and started 16 games for the club. Bryan posted a career high in sacks with three while in Cleveland.
Cleveland has likely signed his replacement already in Dalvin Tomlinson, so it makes sense for Bryan to move on. Tomlinson played the 3-tech mostly last season but has flexibility to move.
The last contract Bryan signed was worth $4 million, he's seeing a slight increase with the Colts. Look for the Browns to add another defensive tackle this free agency cycle.
