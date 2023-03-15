Minnesota meat processing company accused of illegally employing children

Employees at the company perform hazardous work such as "operating meat grinders, ovens and forklifts for the company during overnight shifts, which last until 1 or 2 a.m."
Employees are also subjected to cold temperatures where meat products are flash-frozen using carbon dioxide and ammonia.
The DLI says injury reports from the company show that children have been injured while working these dangerous jobs.
The Minnesota Child Labor Standards Act prohibits employing minors in hazardous occupations. The act also restricts minors under 16 from working after 9 p.m. and working more than eight hours a day or more than 40 hours a week.
