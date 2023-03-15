Open in App
Madelia, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota meat processing company accused of illegally employing children

By WCCO Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391AMm_0lKCUZb100

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 15, 2023 01:23

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota meat processing company is facing legal repercussions for employing children in hazardous occupations.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry asked the court Wednesday to issue a temporary restraining order and injunction against Tony Downs Food Company in Madelia.

The department alleges the company employs at least eight children ranging from ages 14 to 17 and has multiple employees who say they were hired by the company before they were 18 years old.

One employee claims they were only 13 when Tony Downs Food Company hired them.

RELATED: Meat-plant contractor hired kids to clean "razor-sharp saws" with chemicals, government says

Employees at the company perform hazardous work such as "operating meat grinders, ovens and forklifts for the company during overnight shifts, which last until 1 or 2 a.m."

Employees are also subjected to cold temperatures where meat products are flash-frozen using carbon dioxide and ammonia.

The DLI says injury reports from the company show that children have been injured while working these dangerous jobs.

The Minnesota Child Labor Standards Act prohibits employing minors in hazardous occupations. The act also restricts minors under 16 from working after 9 p.m. and working more than eight hours a day or more than 40 hours a week.

Comments / 0
