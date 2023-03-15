Open in App
Louisville, KY
LouisvilleReport

Watch: Jeff Walz, Louisville Players Preview NCAA Tournament Opener vs. Drake

By Matthew McGavic,

5 days ago

The Cardinals face the Bulldogs this Saturday in Austin, Tex.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's been a news-filled past couple days for the Louisville women's basketball program.

On Sunday, the Cardinals (23-11) finally learned their draw for the NCAA Tournament, earning a No. 5 seed for the Big Dance. The next day, two players for Louisville - true freshmen Jalyn Brown and Zyanna Walker - both entered the transfer portal on the first day of the portal's 60-day window.

"Selection Sunday and Portal Monday, we've got a lot of activities going on right now," head coach Jeff Walz said. "It's fun, it's crazy. You're getting prepared for an NCAA Tournament game, and checking the portal every five minutes to see if any of your kids have gone in, too."

Louisville's NCAA Tournament opener pits them against 12th-seeded Drake down in Austin, Tex. this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST, and they won't be an easy out. The Bulldogs (22-9) punched their ticket by winning the Missouri Valley Championship, and are top-15 nationally in points, assists, rebounds and blocks per game.

"It's gonna be a great ball game," Walz said. "I've got a ton of respect for Drake. They do a fantastic job, they score the basketball, averaging close to 80 points a game, and they lead the country in assists per game. They pass the ball extremely well. We're going to have to make sure, defensively, we're on point."

Prior to their matchup with the Bulldogs, Walz plus Hailey Van Lith, Mykasa Robinson and Merissah Russell took time to meet with the media. They discussed the upcoming matchup against Drake, and more.

Below is the video from their press conference:

Head Coach Jeff Walz

Louisville HC Jeff Walz Previews Drake (3/15/23) (; 19:24)

Guards Hailey Van Lith, Mykasa Robinson and Merissah Russell

Louisville's Hailey Van Lith, Mykasa Robinson and Merissah Russell Preview Drake (3/15/23) (; 9:15)

(Photo of Jeff Walz, Louisville Players: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

