Federal trial for Columbus AMBER Alert suspect pushed back as defense seeks mental health records

Jackson was originally said to appear in court for the federal charges on March 20. This date has been pushed back over six months to Oct. 10.
The trial was delayed after the defense requested additional time to investigate “factual allegations” and determine if any pre-trial motions are necessary, as well as “seek mental health records from various locations in multiple states.”
Nalah Jackson, 24, was taken into custody in Indianapolis three days after police said she stole a 2010 Honda Accord with twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas inside. The car was left running outside of Donatos Pizza in the Short North area of Columbus.
Ky’air was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport early in the morning on Dec. 20, but Jackson and Kason remained missing until Dec. 22.
