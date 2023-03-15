Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Federal trial for Columbus AMBER Alert suspect pushed back as defense seeks mental health records

By WHIO Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xl4oK_0lKCRrT200

New court documents show that the federal trial for a Columbus woman at the center of an AMBER Alert in December has been pushed back.

A federal grand jury indicted Nalah Jackson in January on two counts of kidnapping of a minor.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Columbus woman facing federal charges in connection to kidnapping infant twins

Jackson was originally said to appear in court for the federal charges on March 20. This date has been pushed back over six months to Oct. 10.

The trial was delayed after the defense requested additional time to investigate “factual allegations” and determine if any pre-trial motions are necessary, as well as “seek mental health records from various locations in multiple states.”

Nalah Jackson, 24, was taken into custody in Indianapolis three days after police said she stole a 2010 Honda Accord with twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas inside. The car was left running outside of Donatos Pizza in the Short North area of Columbus.

Ky’air was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport early in the morning on Dec. 20, but Jackson and Kason remained missing until Dec. 22.

>> RELATED: Amber Alert suspect pleads guilty to spitting on officer in Indianapolis

During the afternoon on Dec. 22, Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police. Kason was not with her when she was taken into custody.

Later that night, a tip led police a Papa Johns on Indiana Avenue, where Kason was found safe inside of the stolen Honda.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story






Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UPDATE: FBI aware of false active shooter calls at schools across Miami Valley, state
Dayton, OH3 hours ago
Southern Ohio woman arrested after authorities find meth in her car, house
Columbus, OH23 hours ago
Suspect in court for fatal shooting tied to Columbus drug deal gone wrong
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Man accused of killing woman, dumping body given bail
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Police seek answers on South Side murder 11 years later
Columbus, OH2 days ago
2 arrested after pursuit in south Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Wanted man apprehended following police pursuit in east Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Narcotics trafficking warrants net large seizure of drugs, weapons
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Man critically injured in north Columbus hit-and-run
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
One injured, one arrested in northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH1 day ago
State police traffic stop leads to arrest of interstate fugitive
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus seeing a spike in homicides linked to domestic violence
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Man extradited to Ohio in worldwide drug trafficking conspiracy, DEA says
Columbus, OH1 day ago
16-year-old allegedly shoots, kills 15-year-old in Columbus
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Columbus man wanted in connection to Franklinton double shooting
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Xenia police looking for information related to trailer theft
Xenia, OH3 days ago
24-year-old arrested, fentanyl seized in four Ohio houses during drug bust
Marion, OH4 days ago
NTSB: 3 alerts issued before plane heading to Columbus crashed, killing 5 on board
Columbus, OH2 days ago
City shuts down Franklinton drug house
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Police investigate after person shot in Springfield
Springfield, OH4 days ago
Columbus man sentenced in 2022 fatal robbery shooting
Columbus, OH7 days ago
Woman calls for help from roof after shooting leaves one dead in Franklinton
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Woman killed in double shooting
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Clark County receives grant for radon testing
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Camera shows teen throwing speaker off Columbus condo roof
Columbus, OH7 days ago
Man dead in southeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH8 days ago
Sticky-fingered suspects wanted for theft at Columbus adult store
Columbus, OH8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy