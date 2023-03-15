Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
Queen City News

Thieves steal more than $1M in vehicles from North Carolina car dealerships, videos show

By Sydney Heiberger,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OlqNR_0lKCLUI900

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( WJZY ) – Car thefts, including those in which vehicles are stolen directly from dealerships, are on the rise.

In the past three weeks, Nexstar’s WJZY has obtained video of at least four different incidences of thieves brazenly stealing cars from dealerships in North Carolina alone.

The first occurred on Feb. 19 in Lexington. Thieves broke into Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC, used a crowbar to break into the key lock box, and drove off with seven cars valued at a total of $344,483.

Suspected catalytic converter thief crushed to death at Georgia car lot

The following week, on Feb. 27, Adams Auto in Charlotte was hit. The suspects drove vehicles from the showroom through the dealership’s doors, making off with a Maserati and three BMWs with a total value of approximately $300,000.

On Mar. 9, Modern Nissan in Cornelius captured surveillance video of suspects driving off with an Audi and a Dodge Durango.

And just this past Monday, a group of thieves took six cars from Mountain Mitsubishi in Hickory . The total value was nearly $500,000.

Analysts have noted an increase in vehicle theft rates over the last few years, with some cities experiencing a 500% rise in carjackings over 2019, according to 2022 data obtained by the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Vehicle thefts in Charlotte alone increased by 20% in 2022 over 2021.

Other experts in the automotive industry believe the nationwide rise in vehicle thefts could stem from perpetrators stealing cars for their parts.

Certain car parts, like catalytic converters, have also been popular targets for thieves looking to resell them for a profit.

“We keep an eye on catalytic converter theft quite a lot, and we know the palladium, the rhodium, the platinum inside of those things is going for hundreds of thousands of dollars an ounce,” said CarFax editor-in-chief Patrick Olsen.

Thieves steal Oscar Mayer Wienermobile’s catalytic converter in Las Vegas

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are aware of the recent dealership thefts and are investigating any possible connections.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man accused of leading deputies on high-speed stolen car chase in Cleveland
Cleveland, NC16 hours ago
Driver arrested after crash in east Charlotte kills well-known chef
Charlotte, NC14 hours ago
Felon charged in high-speed chase caught after running out of gas, NC sheriff’s office says
Burlington, NC23 hours ago
Missing South Charlotte woman found: PD
Charlotte, NC17 hours ago
Pedestrian struck, killed in north Charlotte crash
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
'This is an unfortunate situation' | Hawthorne Lane Bridge contractor sues city of Charlotte for $115 million
Charlotte, NC16 hours ago
Man found dead in south Charlotte apartment
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Shootout between man and juveniles at NC mall parking lot
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
1 dies in after shooting in Clover, investigation underway
Clover, SC1 day ago
Police: 16, 21-year-olds dead after shooting in Charlotte strip mall parking lot
Charlotte, NC22 hours ago
Charlotte organization aims to reduce youth violence like Sunday’s double homicide
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago
Fire breaks out at Gastonia restaurant, cause unknown
Gastonia, NC1 day ago
Man Arrested After Parking Lot Shooting In East Charlotte
Matthews, NC1 day ago
16, 21-year-old’s shot to death on The Plaza in northeast Charlotte, police say
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Taylorsville Man Facing Fraud Charge
Township Of Taylorsville, NC20 hours ago
Work begins to remove the old Ballantyne Commons Parkway bridge
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Anson County Deputies: 19-Year-Old Found Shot
Wadesboro, NC1 day ago
Man rescued from under 2,000-pound safe
Glasgow, VA1 day ago
Fire breaks out on exterior of Gastonia restaurant off E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC1 day ago
Homicide involving two teens in Clover
Clover, SC1 day ago
Thieves steal 6 sports cars from Hickory dealership, $100K Dodge recovered
Hickory, NC6 days ago
Gastonia man gets 25 years in federal prison for trafficking drugs, guns
Gastonia, NC1 hour ago
Major grocer opens another new store location in North Carolina
Kernersville, NC14 hours ago
Charlotte’s Bar-B-Q King listed for sale at $4.2M
Charlotte, NC18 hours ago
More than $1M in vehicles recently stolen from local dealerships
Charlotte, NC6 days ago
Former North Carolina cop joined Oath Keepers days before Capitol riot. Now she faces prison
Thomasville, NC11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy