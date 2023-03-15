Ja Morant Hasn't Played Basketball Since Leaving The Grizzlies, Could Miss More Than 8 Games As He Prepares For Return

Ja Morant's ramp up could extend past 8-game suspension.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In what has been a wild season for the Grizzlies so far, the status of their superstar, Ja Morant, continues to be uncertain even after the NBA handed down an 8-game suspension.

After concluding an investigation, Adam Silver and the league office have made their formal ruling and Morant could return after just 8 Grizzlies games.

But according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it will likely take longer than that for Ja to be ready for action.

"Morant hadn't been playing basketball while at a counseling center in Florida, so his ramp-up is expected to extend past Monday's game vs. Dallas when he's first eligible to return, sources tell ESPN. It's expected that he'll return to play shortly thereafter."

Morant sought out a counseling program in Florida, and his stay there apparently ended today according to the latest reports . Without any idea of how long Ja was there, or what kind of shape he's in, it's no surprise that he'll need some additional time to make sure he's ready to step back on the court.

Recent Scandals Could Cost Morant $39 Million This Season

Just a few months ago, Morant was on the top of the basketball food chain. The Grizzlies were dominating the West, Ja was confident in his ability to lead, and they had the respect of everyone in the league.

But controversy can be costly, and Morant may end up paying a hefty price for his mistakes this season.

"With news that Ja Morant has entered counseling in Florida, it's hard to imagine him making All-NBA, which I think would have been likely without these incidents," wrote NBA Insider Nate Duncan . "Not making All-NBA would cost him about $39 million, reducing his contract from a projected 5/$233m to 5/$194m."

Needless to say, this isn't how anyone saw the season going for one of the league's most exciting young stars. To go from starting the All-Star game to serving an 8-game suspension is certainly a twist nobody saw coming.

But Morant will not be gone forever and his return should signal a return to contention for the Grizzlies. Only time will tell us how far they can go in the postseason, but if Morant is on the floor for them they have a chance against anyone.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.