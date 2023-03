All the City of Ingleside used to inform the public was a brief notice late last week that this foot bridge connecting one side of N.O. Simmons Park to a vacant stretch that normally serves as parking for large events closed for repairs Friday, March 10 with no explanation as to why, or when it would reopen. The wooden-plank span crosses a small stream/drainage ditch and is the only way across the water from one side to the other, posing a potentially serious issue for organizers of the annual Round Up Days that open at the park March 24