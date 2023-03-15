Cinco de Mayo Market Days to Help Ingleside Students, Community Blossom

Ingleside Garden Club members hope it will soon rain dollars to help Ingleside High School students with post-secondary education financial assistance.

Funds from the club’s newest and upcoming fundraiser, Cinco de Mayo Market Days, will also help fund beautification efforts by club members throughout the city of Ingleside. The market days fundraiser will take place from noon to 7:00 p.m. on May 5 and from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on May 6 at N.O. Simmons Park, 2867 Ave. J, Ingleside.

The event will be held rain or shine, and there will be no entry fee for attendees. Food donations, however, will be accepted for a local food pantry.

To help make the event successful, Ingleside Garden Club treasurer Martha Habluetzel said additional vendors are requested. Each vendor may utilize a 12’x12’ area, for a nominal $15 fee and the donation of an item or a gift card of a $20 value. Nonprofit organizations with a 501c3 status in San Patricio County will not be charged a small fee for a 12’x12’ area but will need to contribute a $20 donation of an item or gift card. Youth organizations in San Patricio County will be offered a 12’x12 area for free, and first responder units (police, fire, sheriff’s office, emergency medical service, etc.) will also not be charged for a 12’x12’ area. Food trucks, however, will be charged the nominal fee of $25.

Habluetzel said all vendors will be encouraged to enter into the decorated vendor contest, with the Cinco de Mayo theme in mind, for a chance to win a $50 first-place prize, or a $25 second-place prize.

While entertainment is still being arranged for the Cinco de Mayo Market Days, there are sponsorship opportunities for advertising still available. Sponsors will be listed on event flyers and advertisements. The advertising support could be reached at a gold level for $300, silver level for $200 or bronze level for $100.

More information may be posted on the event Facebook page: https:// fb.me/ e/2IObMeLYw? mibextid=Z0UBBX.