Open in App
Ingleside, TX
See more from this location?
Ingleside Index

Cinco de Mayo Market Days to Help Ingleside Students, Community Blossom

6 days ago

Ingleside Garden Club members hope it will soon rain dollars to help Ingleside High School students with post-secondary education financial assistance.

Funds from the club’s newest and upcoming fundraiser, Cinco de Mayo Market Days, will also help fund beautification efforts by club members throughout the city of Ingleside. The market days fundraiser will take place from noon to 7:00 p.m. on May 5 and from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on May 6 at N.O. Simmons Park, 2867 Ave. J, Ingleside.

The event will be held rain or shine, and there will be no entry fee for attendees. Food donations, however, will be accepted for a local food pantry.

To help make the event successful, Ingleside Garden Club treasurer Martha Habluetzel said additional vendors are requested. Each vendor may utilize a 12’x12’ area, for a nominal $15 fee and the donation of an item or a gift card of a $20 value. Nonprofit organizations with a 501c3 status in San Patricio County will not be charged a small fee for a 12’x12’ area but will need to contribute a $20 donation of an item or gift card. Youth organizations in San Patricio County will be offered a 12’x12 area for free, and first responder units (police, fire, sheriff’s office, emergency medical service, etc.) will also not be charged for a 12’x12’ area. Food trucks, however, will be charged the nominal fee of $25.

Habluetzel said all vendors will be encouraged to enter into the decorated vendor contest, with the Cinco de Mayo theme in mind, for a chance to win a $50 first-place prize, or a $25 second-place prize.

While entertainment is still being arranged for the Cinco de Mayo Market Days, there are sponsorship opportunities for advertising still available. Sponsors will be listed on event flyers and advertisements. The advertising support could be reached at a gold level for $300, silver level for $200 or bronze level for $100.

More information may be posted on the event Facebook page: https:// fb.me/ e/2IObMeLYw? mibextid=Z0UBBX.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ingleside, TX newsLocal Ingleside, TX
Ingleside Church Closes Hunger Gap for Many
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Ingleside Library Program Bridges Gap in Growing Latino Community
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Ingleside ISD Names March Family Matters Honoree
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ingleside Church Cooks Up Lenten Special
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Ingleside Company Restores Iconic Conn Brown Landmark
Aransas Pass, TX6 days ago
A Donation That Gives Back
Aransas Pass, TX13 days ago
Ingleside Beautification Due to Dedicated Volunteers
Ingleside, TX13 days ago
Motorcyclist Critically Hurt Outside Kiewit
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Ingleside ISD Board of Trustees Voting Cancelled
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Major Park Crossing Shut Down
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Ingleside Takes TXDOT to Task Over Citizen Safety
Ingleside, TX6 days ago
Ingleside’s Cove Park: Improvements Ahead
Ingleside, TX13 days ago
Agent Orange Brings Radical Change to IOB Veteran
Ingleside, TX13 days ago
Out & About
Aransas Pass, TX20 days ago
Ingleside/Aransas Pass Target of Paintball Vandals
Aransas Pass, TX13 days ago
Ingleside Church Marks Start of Lenten Season
Ingleside, TX20 days ago
Ingleside ISD Target of Threat Questioned by Cops, Leads to Outrage
Ingleside, TX20 days ago
Wounds of War Run Deep, Ingleside Business Offers Treatment
Corpus Christi, TX27 days ago
Motorcycles to Roar into Live Oak Again in May
Ingleside, TX27 days ago
Ingleside RV Park Becoming Roadside Attraction
Ingleside, TX27 days ago
Flight of Fancy a Trip Through Local History
Rockport, TX27 days ago
Ingleside Family’s Home, Vehicles Destroyed in Blaze
Ingleside, TX27 days ago
Three Ingleside City Councilmen Unopposed in Reelection Bid
Ingleside, TX27 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy