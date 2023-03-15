Ingleside Church Closes Hunger Gap for Many

Ingleside Index

A line of vehicles stretches a quarter mile just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday, March 9 on Church St., a typical image the second and fourth Thursday each month when the Ingleside United Methodist Church opens its food bank for distribution. Many recipients come from Aransas Pass, too, needing extra

help to put food on their table.

Courtesy: Ingleside ISD

Students at Ingleside High School collected hundreds of non-perishable food items that were delivered March 8 to the Ingleside UMC’s food bank in time for last Thursday’s distribution.

Daniel Kapler, 73, of Ingleside was fourth in line last Thursday. Volunteers load boxes of food he and others waiting receive including produce and protein, and bags filled with dry goods like cereal and canned goods. Kapler revealed the supplies usually last him a week. If there's any surplus, he said he shares it with others he knows that are in need, too. Daniel receives Social Security benefits and admits he finds it hard to make ends meet, yet alone afford rising prices at the grocery store. Making things worse, effective March 1, temporary and extra money more than 3-million Texans received in response to the impact of Covid-19, paid to their SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) ended, placing a heavier burden on this church pantry and others like it to fill a growing demand for those dealing with inflationary pressures and food insecurity.

Inside the Fellowship Hall at Ingleside’s United Methodist Church, volunteers worked much of March 8 to organize, sort, and prepare each package of food they distribute, most of the contributions sourced through the Coastal Bend Food Bank in Corpus Christi. It’s not free, but non-profits such as this receive significant discounts on bulk purchases or rely on community donors. The longstanding program began six-months before Hurricane Harvey devastated the area in August 2017. Depending on availability of donated items, the pantry gives as much as they can, using their own trailers to drive across the Harbor Bridge to fill up with more several times a month. LaDonna Koenigsberg, 76, of Ingleside stands in a storage room filled almost to capacity that needs to be constantly resupplied. Were it not for their dedicated volunteers

the food bank would be unable to fulfill its mission.

It starts quietly and builds to a rapid crescendo. A small, but dedicated group of volunteers don ball caps embroidered with Ingleside Methodist Church Food Bank, or wear companion t-shirts. Either way, they show up one day before a twice-monthly distribution of dry goods and perishable items that require a lot of time, organizational skills, and commitment to gather, sort, and hand out to what’s becoming an expanding number of recipients who line up on the second and fourth Thursdays, eagerly – if patiently waiting for enough to put on their table for a week, perhaps longer. And the sad reality is, it’s only getting worse.

LaDonna Koenigsberg, 76, of Ingleside and her husband have been active in the food bank since its inception, six months before Hurricane Harvey devastated the area in August 2017. As word spreads that Ingleside UMC provides this aid for the hungry, more and more pre-register to participate, upwards of at least 100 or more, including those who travel from Aransas Pass. A food bank in the Harbor City at the Tri-County Christian Services Center has strict criteria for participation and for some who live in the community, the once-a-month distribution they provide isn’t enough to sustain them, either as an individual or as a family. So, many come here where recipients can get aid twice a month.

March 9, the line of vehicles waiting outside Ingleside UMC at 2572 Church St. was at least a quarter mile long before the distribution began at 8:00 a.m.

“It’s kind of mushroomed,” Koenigsberg reacted to the growing demand for the church pantry services, showing off a storage room stocked from floor to ceiling with non-perishable items. On a stage behind a curtain in the Fellowship Hall, tables are filled with additional supplies that don’t need a temperature-controlled environment. It’s also indicative of the mounting pressures on food banks like this one who see a skyrocketing need to fulfill, but their infrastructure lacks the capacity to hold more than they can.

“This is the right thing to do,” LaDonna said, strongly advocating for the food bank’s existence, one of only a few in the area between Ingleside, Ingleside on the Bay, and Aransas Pass.

Recipients come from all walks of life and may be representative of those in any of several situations where they qualify for help. Most are living on fixed or low-oncomes, may be elderly or disabled, or fall into the category of ‘working poor’, meaning they have a job, but their pay is just enough to cover rent or a mortgage, leaving little, if any leftover money to pay for food.

Most of the contributions the church hands out are sourced through the Coastal Bend Food Bank in Corpus Christi. It’s not free, but non-profits such as this receive significant discounts on bulk purchases or rely on community donors. Depending on availability, the pantry gives as much as they can, using their own trailers to drive across the Harbor Bridge to fill up with more several times a month. Were it not for their dedicated volunteers the Ingleside UMC food bank would be unable to fulfill its mission.

“We have proxies,” Koenigsberg said, explaining that some of those who come to pickup food are acting as agents for the recipients, serving to courier the supplies to individuals or families without access to transportation or are too ill or feeble to do so on their own.

In a crisis, LaDonna shared exceptions are made, even for those who wouldn’t normally qualify. Some examples she provided from the recent past include victims of a fire that have lost everything. Or someone who suddenly found themselves jobless. If they can help, Koenisgberg offered assurances that they will.

“We have a couple of people that are homeless,” La-Donna said, discussing yet another category of people who often fall through the safety net and may be excluded from receiving aid elsewhere.

Of the total figures they keep track of, Koenigsberg said the largest populations who benefit from the food bank’s assistance are families with children, and senior citizens.

It’s not hard to imagine how quickly local residents fall into a hole that’s hard to come up from. Even Koenigsberg can relate to hardships in life, relating to a career in teaching she retired from when her annual salary was a mere $7,000 a year. The pension check came to $432 a month, hardly enough to survive given today’s high costs. Imagine, she offered, paying rent and trying to feed a family on that sum and you begin to appreciate what many Texans are enduring. Tom Atkinson, 72, of Aransas Pass is another Ingleside UMC food bank volunteer. He did well financially after many years employed by DuPont and then Oxy-Chem, but he has a charitable heart and is invested both spiritually and philosophically in the group’s cause.

“God through his son tells us to help others. You do as much good as much of the time as you can,” he said.

It’s troubling for Atkinson to witness what he’s seen over the years, lines of people waiting for food they otherwise could not afford, fearing starvation had the food bank not existed. So much for the land of bounty, inaccessible to many.

“How much of that is really need, and how much of that is opportunity,” he expressed, voicing a possibly controversial stance others, too, may discreetly share. Do some recipients truly need the food bank’s assistance, or is it just too good to pass up, since it’s free? No one seems eager to go down that road and find out.

“I think most people have a need,” Atkinson qualified his statement.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Atkinson said recipients used to be able to come inside the Fellowship Hall, fill a shopping cart from organized sections of food, and receive help to load up their vehicles. Now, it’s strictly drive-through only.

“There are times they would ask me to pray for them,” Tom said. “That moved me a lot.”

“Being able to help people that way is satisfying. Gratifying.” Walmart in Aransas Pass and grocery giant H.E.B. have been steady and reliable benefactors of the Ingleside UMC food bank, Koenisgberg hailed.

“There’s a need, so we’ll be here,” Koenigsberg pledged the food bank would continue as long as there’s anyone with a want.

“IT works out real good,” said one grateful recipient in the waiting line of vehicles last week, declining to reveal her name. But she confirmed she was a frequent visitor to the food distribution program, describing the challenge of managing the costs of medications and other life expenses that make buying food – especially with prices as they are – nearly impossible. Editor’s note: Financial contributions, or non-perishable food items are welcome to support the Ingleside United Methodist Church food bank. Volunteers are also needed. To learn more, contact the church office at (361) 776-2820.