Ingleside Rotary Bowls for Dollars

Ingleside’s Rotary Club filled CM Lanes in Aransas Pass Sunday, February 26, a fundraising bowling tournament to benefit local graduating high school students with scholarships to help offset the cost of the college of their choice. It’s the second year the event was held, 14 teams competing in all. Signet Marine won first place, Enbridge Energy came in second, and Ingleside ISD, third. Over $5,000 was raised to help Ingleside Mustangs, the scholarship recipients expected to be announced before commencement in May. One of the teams included (left to right) Ingleside Development Corporation Director Jodi Carr, Police Chief Tammy Burr, Shawn Haggard, and Belinda Casanova with the Ingleside Public Library.