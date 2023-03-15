Story Slam at Factory Fuel Friday April 14th 7pm

“I'll tell you a secret. Old storytellers never die. They disappear into their own story.” - Vera Nazarian, author

Join us on Friday, April 14th at 7pm for our monthly story slam at Factory Fuel in Flemington, hosted by Joey Novick. Free admission!

The theme of the evening is TAXING: Stories about events that were too taxing; about high taxes in New Jersey...Albert Einstein: “The hardest thing in the world to understand is the income tax.”

To sign up to be a storyteller in advance, please email Joey at jnovick@tapinto.net with STORY SLAM in the subject box. Each story must be true and told in 5-10 minutes. There will be limited sign-ups the day of and are on a first-come basis.

We also welcome you to participate by completing a brief story prompt during the evening - if you are inspired by any of the stories you hear.

For storytelling tips, go to www.themoth.org







