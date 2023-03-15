‘Beef’ Trailer: Ali Wong and Steven Yeun Face Off

The new dark comedy follows two characters who turn a parking lot road rage incident into an all-out saga for revenge.

Road rage never ends well, but Beef , a new series from Netflix, shows what can happen when tensions behind the wheel boil over into the rest of your life. The dark comedy stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as two people who escalate a small parking lot slight into a honking match, then a frantic car chase , then a high-stakes quest for revenge that neither party will back down from. The streamer just released the first trailer for the series today. If it doesn’t make you pause and take a breath the next time someone cuts you off in traffic, nothing will.

According to Variety , the series revolves around Amy Lau, a wealthy but frustrated entrepreneur (played by Wong), and Danny Cho, a struggling contractor (played by Yeun). The trailer opens with portraits of the two characters dealing with similar feelings of being stuck, out of luck, and dissatisfied.

“I’ve been hustling my whole life,” Cho says at one point. “Look where it’s gotten me.”

Then their lives collide in a hardware store parking lot: Cho almost backs his pickup into Lau’s Mercedes, and she lays on the horn and flips him off. Cho’s not having it, and a high-speed chase ensues. From early on in the trailer, it’s clear that neither character is going to take the high road.

Things escalate quickly from there as both Cho and Lau go to ever greater lengths to get back at each other. The trailer doesn’t reveal too much, but it does show snippets of Cho lighting a car on fire, and there’s also a gross incident with Lau’s expensive hardwood floors.

“I would love to let this go,” says Lau, “but actions have consequences.”

And we’ll get to see every one of those consequences play out. Variety reports that Beef will include 10 half-hour episodes, and it’ll premiere on April 6 on Netflix. Watch the full trailer above.

