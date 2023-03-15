Lafayette defense attorney charged with attempted sexual battery of employee

Tippecanoe County prosecutor candidate Earl McCoy is interviewed by TV-18 while family and supporters watch in the background. McCoy lost his primary bid to incumbent Pat Harrington in 2018.

A special prosecutor has charged Lafayette attorney Earl McCoy with one count of attempted sexual battery after an incident in June involving an employee.

McCoy, 54, of the 3000 block of East 800 South in Lafayette, is a defense attorney whose office is on Columbia Street downtown. The alleged victim told a police officer that several employees of the law office had gone for drinks at the Goat Pub at the end of the work day, according to the probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.

The alleged victim said McCoy said he had left his keys in the office and asked her to go back to the office with him to let him in. After arriving there, the court record said, McCoy said he needed to speak with her in the conference room, and he gave her an alcoholic drink.

"While in the conference room, Mr. McCoy began to ask her about previous sexual encounters she had had and asked her if she had ever been involved in a threesome," the affidavit said. She "stated that as she stood up from the table, Mr. McCoy approached her and put his hand on the side of her neck. ... She believed that Mr. McCoy was attempting to kill her."

The alleged victim said she told him no and pushed him away, but he pinned her up against the wall, took hold of her hand and attempted to get her to touch his penis, the court record said. She told the officer "she was able to rip her arm away from Mr. McCoy's grasp" and she ran out.

Another employee at the bar that night told the officer that "Mr. McCoy has a history of making inappropriate, sexual comments to her and other members of their office."

The other employee said she confronted McCoy, who she said admitted to her "he crossed the line."

McCoy admitted to an officer that he was being "flirty" and trying to kiss the alleged victim and touching her neck but said he did not try to get her to touch his penis.

It does not appear from court records that McCoy, who unsuccessfully ran for prosecutor in 2018, has been arrested or booked into the county jail.