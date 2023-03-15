Open in App
Murrysville, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Year-long joint investigation ends in illegal drug bust at Murrysville vape store

By Nicole Ford,

5 days ago
Boxes and envelopes were carried out of PA Vapor Shop and loaded into police vehicles.

“We are not going to tolerate it here; We are just not,” said Westmoreland District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.

It’s the end of a yearlong joint investigation at a shop on Route 22 in Murrysville.

“Through the investigation has led us to uncover at this business a lot of illegal drugs, like marijuana and THC. They had many forms of this THC, from ingesting it to eating it,” said Chief Tom Seefeld with Murrysville police.

Those illegal drug products were sold to local high school students, according to police, plus undercover detectives, and it’s not the only shop.

Keepin’ it Glassy in Hempfield Township was also raided this morning for suspected drug distribution.

“If you are selling illegal THC products to anyone, specifically targeting children, we will launch an investigation and we will prosecute you,” Ziccarelli said.

Ziccarelli told Channel 11 these shops are targeting the most vulnerable, the children of the community. She said one ambulance service in the county has responded to at least 12 THC overdoses in children ages 12 to 16 in just the last year.

“The products are very appealing the way they are marketed to children, they are very appealing. That’s what’s so dangerous. We are having children experiment with these drugs as young as 12, and it’s very scary to us. It affects every part of our community,” Ziccarelli said.

At this point, no one is arrested or in custody, but the police chief said arrests are pending as they work to file all the paperwork.

