Fans, community gathers to send off Kennesaw State’s men’s basketball to first-ever NCAA tournament

Kennesaw State men’s basketball team is on the way to the big dance.

The basketball team heading to its first-ever NCAA tournament . The Owls are set to play Xavier University .

They’re traveling from Cobb County to Greensboro, North Carolina, to try to make Georgia proud. Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was there at the school as fans said their goodbyes.

The parking lot near the convocation center was full of fans, as well as the band, sending those players off to the Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.

“It has brought us together more. The fan base has gotten better,” student-athlete Leeaira Willis said.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to the defensive player of the year, Brandon Stroud, before he took his seat on the bus, about the atmosphere out there.

“The mood was exciting, but still, focusing on the details, still focusing on our game plan. But you know, just everybody ready to get there, you know? But you got to take one day at a time, you know? You gotta be where your feet’s at,” he said.

Channel 2 Action News asked head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim what his message to the team was ahead of their departure.

“I just told them to get focused, man, You know, enjoy one more time getting patted on the back, being told, ‘Good job.’ But it’s a business trip,” he said.

The Owls are set to meet the Xavier Musketeers on March 17 at 12:40 p.m.

