Fans, community gathers to send off Kennesaw State’s men’s basketball to first-ever NCAA tournament

“The mood was exciting, but still, focusing on the details, still focusing on our game plan. But you know, just everybody ready to get there, you know? But you got to take one day at a time, you know? You gotta be where your feet’s at,” he said.
Channel 2 Action News asked head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim what his message to the team was ahead of their departure.
“I just told them to get focused, man, You know, enjoy one more time getting patted on the back, being told, ‘Good job.’ But it’s a business trip,” he said.
The Owls are set to meet the Xavier Musketeers on March 17 at 12:40 p.m.
