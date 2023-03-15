Open in App
Kennesaw, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fans, community gathers to send off Kennesaw State’s men’s basketball to first-ever NCAA tournament

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLjth_0lKC26eC00

Kennesaw State men’s basketball team is on the way to the big dance.

The basketball team heading to its first-ever NCAA tournament . The Owls are set to play Xavier University .

They’re traveling from Cobb County to Greensboro, North Carolina, to try to make Georgia proud. Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was there at the school as fans said their goodbyes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

The parking lot near the convocation center was full of fans, as well as the band, sending those players off to the Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.

“It has brought us together more. The fan base has gotten better,” student-athlete Leeaira Willis said.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to the defensive player of the year, Brandon Stroud, before he took his seat on the bus, about the atmosphere out there.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The mood was exciting, but still, focusing on the details, still focusing on our game plan. But you know, just everybody ready to get there, you know? But you got to take one day at a time, you know? You gotta be where your feet’s at,” he said.

Channel 2 Action News asked head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim what his message to the team was ahead of their departure.

“I just told them to get focused, man, You know, enjoy one more time getting patted on the back, being told, ‘Good job.’ But it’s a business trip,” he said.

The Owls are set to meet the Xavier Musketeers on March 17 at 12:40 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
A press conference surprise question for Kennesaw State players
Kennesaw, GA2 days ago
New jersey numbers for Georgia football early enrollees, spring transfers
Athens, GA2 days ago
Former Alabama QB Has Become OC at Georgia High School
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Xavier Players Had to Be Separated During Win Over Kennesaw State
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State ending marred by controversial foul call, swallowed whistle
Kennesaw, GA1 day ago
Kennesaw State excited to play spoiler as it preps for first NCAA tournament game in school history
Kennesaw, GA2 days ago
Xavier Coach Sean Miller Gives Honest Answer on How They Avoided Upset
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
How this Atlanta man beats the boot
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
5 Restaurants in Georgia Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Atlanta, GA23 hours ago
Zoo Atlanta to provide summer camp scholarships for more than 40 kids in need
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
University of Georgia student recovering after suffering brain hemorrhage on Spring Break trip
Athens, GA2 days ago
Southern Living names Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q best barbecue joint in Georgia
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
5-time national stepping champions at Ron Clark Academy learn history, life lessons through the craft
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Caleb Wells Still Missing from Northwest Georgia Area
Cedartown, GA1 day ago
Cloverland Ranch: A Destination for Horseback Riding and Outdoor Activities in Georgia
Fayetteville, GA2 days ago
Group gathers to remember victims of Atlanta spa shootings 2 years ago today
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
This new hotel next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium is about to dominate the skyline of downtown Atlanta
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
In conversation with Kristian Weatherspoon, executive producer of Stone Mountain documentary ‘Monument’
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Popular Eatery Named Georgia's 'Must-Visit' Restaurant
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
Live event: Unapologetically ATL presents Celebrating Black Culture on March 22
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
10 most haunted places you must visit in Atlanta GA
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Dispatcher shortages across metro Atlanta could affect how quickly you get help in an emergency
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
'I go in the bathroom and cry. It's hard' | Mom explains why Georgia needs more funding to help adults with disabilities
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
This Car Was Hit So Hard During a Collision That It Flew Into and Demolished a Tree
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
For Me, This New Atlanta Restaurant Tastes Like Home
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Georgia man shoots at car for playing loud music, deputies say
Ringgold, GA2 days ago
Law school dean to step down, rejoin faculty next year
Atlanta, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy