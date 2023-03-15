Man Busted With Photos Of Fraudulent IDs, Social Security Cards At Manhasset Store, Police Say

Kyle Jackson, age 27, is accused of possessing numerous photos of fraudulent ID and social security cards after being nabbed at the Mobil gas station on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset on Tuesday, March 14. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Google Maps street view

A 27-year-old man is facing charges after he was allegedly busted with photos of fraudulent IDs at a Long Island convenience store.

Kyle Jackson, of Corona, Queens, was arrested Tuesday, March 14, at a Mobil gas station in Manhasset, located on Northern Boulevard, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said Jackson told a store employee that credit cards left at the business belonged to him and he attempted to take possession of them. The employee called the police when Jackson gave them a different name than what appeared on the credit cards.

Jackson was arrested at the scene. A subsequent search of his phone turned up numerous pictures of fraudulent identity and social security cards, police said.

He is facing the following charges:

Nine counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument

Forgery - second degree

Grand larceny - fourth degree

Attempted grand larceny - fourth degree

Criminal impersonation - second degree

Three counts of unlawful possession of a personal ID - third degree

Jackson was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, March 15.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.