CT Justice Alliance, supporters: Get the state’s youths out of prisons, ‘let’s change the system’

Barbara Fair from Stop Solitary Ct., holds a sign as she listens to Christina Quaranta, Executive Director of CT Justice Alliance, during a press conference demanding Connecticut legislators invest in youth, not criminalize on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Connecticut Justice Alliance and its allies called on lawmakers Wednesday to end the criminalization of the state’s young people through several proposed measures, including removing anyone younger than 18 from the Department of Correction.

The alliance came together at the state Capitol to highlight its legislative priorities and funding proposals for the 2023 Legislative session, terming it a call for a budget that truly invests in Black and brown communities, especially those most impacted by the legal system.

Connecticut Department of Correction Public Information Officer Andrius Banevicius said that there are 49 youths ages 15-17 housed at the state Department of Correction’s Manson Youth Institution, and an additional two youths housed at the York Correctional Institution.

One bill that the Alliance is pushing for is House Bill 6888 – An Act Concerning Juvenile Justice, which, in addition to seeking to take youths out of the DOC system, increasing reentry support, and expanding community-based diversion systems, includes a proposal to expand the Juvenile Justice Policy Oversight Committee to appoint three new voting members.

CTJA Policy Director Iliana Pujols said that she has been involved with the Juvenile Justice Policy Oversight Committee since she was 19 and has seen that the youth legal system needs to change.

Now 25, Pujols said that the bill to expand the committee has been introduced for three years in a row and has had full bipartisan support of the committee members and the recommendation cannot keep being brushed under the rug.

“The Juvenile Justice Policy Policy Oversight Committee has 42 members in total. Forty of them are paid as professionals, two of them are directly impacted parents, and zero are directly impacted young people. It boggles me how we can talk about youth justice reform, but we don’t have any young people as voting members…,” she said.

By not involving those who are impacted by the youth justice system and reform, Pujols said the committee does itself an injustice, as they ultimately lose the value of their experiences and expertise.

“How do you know if incarceration works if you’re not talking to people who have been incarcerated? How do you know if suspensions and expulsions are effective if you’re not talking to kids who have been suspended and expelled? We have to center these experiences, when focusing on how to address the root issue leading us into the legal system,” she said.

State Rep. Anthony Nolan, D- New London, said that the juvenile justice system should be transformed to reflect today’s challenges.

“Far too long the judicial system has focused on incarcerating juveniles for offenses, instead of [providing] more options available for them. Rehabilitation and opportunities that will help them turn their life around,” Nolan said.

“I stand up here, not only as a police officer, but a legislator, being in a unique position. We watch people say, ‘we want to help youth,’ but we take too long to help them. It’s imperative that we stand on our morals and say, let’s change the system like the system needs to be changed,” he said.

University of New Haven Associate Professor of Criminal Justice Mike Lawlor said that one lesson he has taken away from criminal justice policy making is the importance of finding out the goals that lawmakers have, of either fixing problems or adding more punishment.

He said that when he was a state representative in the 1990s, criminal justice and juvenile justice “reforms” were advocated for and legislators and policymakers argued that a “tough on crime super predator” approach, of making it easy to send youth to the adult system, would reduce crime.

He noted that back then, there was much more crime than there is today and spoke about what happened based on the policy change made 15 years ago, when the state raised the age of juveniles status from 16 to 18, joining the vast majority of states in the country.

“What happened based on that policy change…crime came down and juvenile crime came down. Far fewer children ended up being incarcerated. The system was working for a very long time. In fact, Connecticut was held up as a national model of how to get it right. That was, in fact, interrupted by the pandemic,” he said.

Lawlor acknowledged that people may be citing recent statistics that show a slight uptick in various points of crimes, such as auto theft and gun violence, but also said there are many states who have the tough on crime, punishment focused, punitive policies approach to juvenile justice with the results showing they had a much larger increase in all the categories of crime that he discussed, adding that these are national trends.

“A 16-year-old kid…transferred from the juvenile court to the adult courts goes from being a big fish in a small pond to being a small fish in a big pond. And we know that they will get almost no attention in the adult system,” he said.

Yet in the juvenile system, he said that youth have more access to more services, more contact with the professionals who work in that system, and have more options.

CTJA’s Justice Advisor Tenille Bonilla said the focus must be on the importance of investment in young people and why young people do not belong in prison.

“We have young future leaders on our hands that make mistakes. We take away their childhood with prison, when we could instead be pouring into their individual selves [as an] investment,” Bonilla said. “And this looks like many things, investing with care, love, actual support, And let’s not forget, investing with those funds. Every two years, Connecticut has a budget year. I encourage everyone in the state to consider how much we could improve our urban communities and the futures of our children, if we just put the funds in the right places.”

Bonilla said that Connecticut needs to dig deep into its society and make a connection between young people, what their needs are, and what causes them to make certain decisions.

“We need to address the connections that police have to trauma, we need to address the connections that housing insecurities have to the kids that decide to sleep in these cars. And we need to address the lack of trust between the youth that we have and the communities that they live in. Without this, there is no solution,” she said.