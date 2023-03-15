Denver airport spring break travel tips for navigating the crowds

The TSA security checkpoint lines at Denver International Airport on a Friday morning. Dennis Huspeni, Denver Gazette file

Spring break is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of passengers through Denver International Airport this year, so travelers are encouraged to plan accordingly.

Between March 16 and March 25, the airport is expecting over 600,000 passengers to travel through TSA checkpoints, according to a DIA news release.

The airport expects its busiest days to be Thursday through Monday, with over 70,000 passengers expected each day, according to the release.

Passengers are encouraged to get to the airport at least two hours before their flight to make sure they have time to check bags, get through security and reach their gates.

What to do before leaving for the airport

Check their airline to confirm their flight is on time and check in online if possible

Check real-time parking availability at www.flydenver.com/parking_transit/parking

Check real-time TSA security wait times at www.flydenver.com

TSA security information

South Security Checkpoint: Open 24/7 as the primary checkpoint for standard screening. TSA PreCheck lanes are open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. A CLEAR lane is also available at this checkpoint.

Open 24/7 as the primary checkpoint for standard screening. TSA PreCheck lanes are open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. A CLEAR lane is also available at this checkpoint. North Security Checkpoint: Open 4 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and is the primary checkpoint for TSA PreCheck passengers. There is a CLEAR lane available at this checkpoint. Standard passengers are encouraged to use the South Security Checkpoint.

Open 4 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and is the primary checkpoint for TSA PreCheck passengers. There is a CLEAR lane available at this checkpoint. Standard passengers are encouraged to use the South Security Checkpoint. A-Bridge Security Checkpoint: Open from 4:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. for standard screening passengers. TSA PreCheck is not available at this checkpoint.

Remote bag check

DIA has a free bag drop service at 75th Avenue near the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot and at the transit center near the RTD A-Line. This saves passengers a trip to the check-in counter. Passengers must drop their bag off and be checked in at least 90 minutes before their flight.

More information about DIA and flying into and out of Denver can be found at www.FlyDenver.com.