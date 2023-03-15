Denver airport spring break travel tips for navigating the crowds

South Security Checkpoint: Open 24/7 as the primary checkpoint for standard screening. TSA PreCheck lanes are open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. A CLEAR lane is also available at this checkpoint.
North Security Checkpoint: Open 4 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and is the primary checkpoint for TSA PreCheck passengers. There is a CLEAR lane available at this checkpoint. Standard passengers are encouraged to use the South Security Checkpoint.
A-Bridge Security Checkpoint: Open from 4:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. for standard screening passengers. TSA PreCheck is not available at this checkpoint.
Remote bag check
DIA has a free bag drop service at 75th Avenue near the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot and at the transit center near the RTD A-Line. This saves passengers a trip to the check-in counter. Passengers must drop their bag off and be checked in at least 90 minutes before their flight.
More information about DIA and flying into and out of Denver can be found at www.FlyDenver.com.
