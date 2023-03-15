Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

Denver airport spring break travel tips for navigating the crowds

By Kyla Pearce,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXveu_0lKBt8uz00
The TSA security checkpoint lines at Denver International Airport on a Friday morning. Dennis Huspeni, Denver Gazette file

Spring break is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of passengers through Denver International Airport this year, so travelers are encouraged to plan accordingly.

Between March 16 and March 25, the airport is expecting over 600,000 passengers to travel through TSA checkpoints, according to a DIA news release.

The airport expects its busiest days to be Thursday through Monday, with over 70,000 passengers expected each day, according to the release.

Passengers are encouraged to get to the airport at least two hours before their flight to make sure they have time to check bags, get through security and reach their gates.

What to do before leaving for the airport

TSA security information

  • South Security Checkpoint: Open 24/7 as the primary checkpoint for standard screening. TSA PreCheck lanes are open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. A CLEAR lane is also available at this checkpoint.
  • North Security Checkpoint: Open 4 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and is the primary checkpoint for TSA PreCheck passengers. There is a CLEAR lane available at this checkpoint. Standard passengers are encouraged to use the South Security Checkpoint.
  • A-Bridge Security Checkpoint: Open from 4:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. for standard screening passengers. TSA PreCheck is not available at this checkpoint.

Remote bag check

  • DIA has a free bag drop service at 75th Avenue near the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot and at the transit center near the RTD A-Line. This saves passengers a trip to the check-in counter. Passengers must drop their bag off and be checked in at least 90 minutes before their flight.

More information about DIA and flying into and out of Denver can be found at www.FlyDenver.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO9 hours ago
Nuggets big three leads the way to victory
Denver, CO1 day ago
3 takeaways from Avalanche road victory at Red Wings; Nathan MacKinnon hits goals milestone
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following Sunday's Cowboys Trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
A Florida man supported Obama and didn't vote for Trump. Then he stormed the Capitol, pepper-sprayed cops, broke a $2,900 window, and got 4.5 years in prison.
Seffner, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy