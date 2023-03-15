Big 12, NFL partnering for Big 12 Pro Day in 2024

The Big 12 and the NFL today announced a partnership to launch the Big 12 Pro Day, a reimagined Pro Day experience with state of the art medical and player skill assessments designed to maximize the student-athlete prospect experience.

The Big 12 Pro Day, debuting in spring of 2024 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas will be the first-ever conference-wide pro day, replacing and advancing traditional on-campus pro days. The event will showcase Big 12 football talent at a world-class facility, providing maximum exposure for Big 12 student-athletes as they prepare for their professional careers.

Off the field, the Big 12 Pro Day will offer a job fair and non-football career networking opportunities for Big 12 student-athletes. Additionally, Big 12 football student-athletes will have the opportunity to network and meet with individuals from the Big 12 Business Advisory Board, who will lend guidance on several topics, including professional development and career growth.

While the Big 12 Pro Day on-field workouts will be closed to the public, the Conference will be hosting a Big 12 Fan Fest outside of the event, complete with special VIP appearances, fan engagement experiences, screens broadcasting NFL Network’s coverage of the Pro Day and more.

“The first-of-its-kind Big 12 Pro Day will provide our student-athletes an opportunity to showcase their talent and skill as they turn their NFL dreams into reality,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Through this partnership with the NFL, Big 12 student-athletes will receive national media exposure across NFL Network and NFL Media platforms. We are thrilled to partner with the NFL to host this Pro Day, and we look forward to creating a special experience for our student-athletes.”

“With the creation of a Big 12 Pro Day, our conference and Commissioner Yormark continue to prioritize the enhancement of the student-athlete experience,” said TCU head coach Sonny Dykes. “The Big 12’s partnership with the NFL, its programming through NFL Network and its powerful social media presence will provide an unbelievable amount of exposure for all the participants from each member institution and the conference as a whole. The opportunity to host this event in a first-class facility like The Star at the Dallas Cowboys’ complex is another positive for the student-athletes in preparing them for the next stage of their careers. It is a powerful statement on how the Big 12 is at the forefront of innovation.”

“The Big 12 unified approach will provide world-class maximum exposure, mentorship, and development opportunities for potential future prospects pulling on the vast resources of these Big 12 institutions,” said Troy Vincent, Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “From state of the art medical and talent evaluations to maximized media exposure and classroom professional development, these future leaders will experience a dignified, respectful and comprehensive assessment.”

NFL Network will bring its talent and production capabilities onsite to capture drill performances and workouts as well as provide expert commentary and analysis around the event, packaged into nightly coverage of the event on NFL Network. The Big 12 Pro Day coverage will be featured within additional NFL Network programming and promoted across NFL digital and social channels.

The inaugural Big 12 Pro Day will be held at Ford Center at The Star, the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility in Frisco, Texas. The Star was developed as a first-of-its-kind partnership between the City of Frisco and Frisco ISD.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.