‘BEYOND TOXIC’: Jenna Ortega Blasted By TV Producer For Being ‘Entitled’ Brat On Hit Netflix Show ‘Wednesday’

Actress and Netflix star Jenna Ortega was blasted by a tv producer, accusing her of being "beyond toxic" and acting "entitled" on the set of the streaming platform's hit show Wednesday , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Steven DeKnight , producer and filmmaker, took to Twitter and ripped the 20-year-old after she dished about behind-the-scenes drama on a recent podcast episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd .

After Ortega revealed to Shepherd that she acted "almost unprofessional" at times while shooting the Netflix series due to the content material , DeKnight trashed the rising star.

"You don’t s--- on your writers in public. It’s bad form in this business," DeKnight tweeted about Ortega after her podcast interview.

The producer continued to accuse the actress of "throwing" her "colleagues under the bus publicly" over a disagreement in writing styles.

"She’s young, so maybe she doesn’t know any better (but she should)," DeKnight wrote of the modern Wednesday Addams in his Twitter tirade. "She should also ask herself how she would feel if the showrunners gave an interview and talked about how difficult she was and refused to perform the material."

Before the filmmaker's social media rant, Ortega told Shepherd on his podcast that nothing about her character "made sense to her," an apparent diss to Netflix writers.

"I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday , " Ortega said on Armchair Expert .

"This kind of statement is beyond entitled and toxic," DeKnight said of Ortega's criticism. "I love her work, but life’s too short to deal with people like this in the business."

The producer continued to stand by his statements as he fielded a flood of replies that argued Ortega was more likely to make ill-received comments unknowingly because of her age.

DeKnight claimed that he was merely giving his two cents on Ortega's "very poor choice" to bash Netflix writers and showrunners — and he made a point to note that "race and gender have zero to do with" his comments.

"I think she’s amazing on-screen. This was just (hopefully) a momentary lapse in show biz etiquette," DeKnight responded to critics.