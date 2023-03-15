Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
WSPA 7News

Thieves steal more than $1M in vehicles from North Carolina car dealerships, videos show

By Sydney Heiberger,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gGRQ_0lKBn5UC00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( WJZY ) – Car thefts, including those in which vehicles are stolen directly from dealerships, are on the rise.

In the past three weeks, Nexstar’s WJZY has obtained video of at least four different incidences of thieves brazenly stealing cars from dealerships in North Carolina alone.

The first occurred on Feb. 19 in Lexington. Thieves broke into Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC, used a crowbar to break into the key lock box, and drove off with seven cars valued at a total of $344,483.

The following week, on Feb. 27, Adams Auto in Charlotte was hit. The suspects drove vehicles from the showroom through the dealership’s doors, making off with a Maserati and three BMWs with a total value of approximately $300,000.

On Mar. 9, Modern Nissan in Cornelius captured surveillance video of suspects driving off with an Audi and a Dodge Durango.

And just this past Monday, a group of thieves took six cars from Mountain Mitsubishi in Hickory . The total value was nearly $500,000.

Police: Over $1 million worth of jewelry stolen from Upstate store

Analysts have noted an increase in vehicle theft rates over the last few years, with some cities experiencing a 500% rise in carjackings over 2019, according to 2022 data obtained by the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Vehicle thefts in Charlotte alone increased by 20% in 2022 over 2021.

Other experts in the automotive industry believe the nationwide rise in vehicle thefts could stem from perpetrators stealing cars for their parts.

Certain car parts, like catalytic converters, have also been popular targets for thieves looking to resell them for a profit.

“We keep an eye on catalytic converter theft quite a lot, and we know the palladium, the rhodium, the platinum inside of those things is going for hundreds of thousands of dollars an ounce,” said CarFax editor-in-chief Patrick Olsen.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are aware of the recent dealership thefts and are investigating any possible connections.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Troopers asking for public’s help identifying driver after hit-and-run in Davidson County sends 2 to hospital
Thomasville, NC16 hours ago
US Marshalls arrest drive-by shooter after 19-year-old killed, 15-year-old shot in head
Statesville, NC15 hours ago
NC Food Lion coworkers win $1 million off ticket they purchased where they work
Garner, NC18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Felon charged in NC high-speed chase, caught after running out of gas
Burlington, NC23 hours ago
Driver arrested after crash in east Charlotte kills well-known chef
Charlotte, NC14 hours ago
Statesville Man Arrested After Sunday Chase
Statesville, NC15 hours ago
Shootout between man and juveniles at Hanes Mall parking lot in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Fire breaks out at Gastonia restaurant, cause unknown
Gastonia, NC1 day ago
Taylorsville Man Facing Fraud Charge
Township Of Taylorsville, NC20 hours ago
Witness reports 'shootout' in Hanes Mall parking lot
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Fire breaks out on exterior of Gastonia restaurant off E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC1 day ago
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash shuts down lanes in Guilford County
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Man rescued from under 2,000-pound safe
Glasgow, VA1 day ago
Charlotte’s Bar-B-Q King listed for sale at $4.2M
Charlotte, NC18 hours ago
$500K worth of cars targeted in North Carolina auto heist, police say
Hickory, NC6 days ago
Reidsville man facing charges after drug bust
Reidsville, NC2 days ago
18-year-old drowns in Moss Lake, police say
Shelby, NC3 days ago
19-year-old killed in Anson County shooting
Wadesboro, NC2 days ago
Alexander County Man Arrested Sunday Morning
Township Of Taylorsville, NC1 day ago
Man shot in Salisbury bowling alley parking lot, police say
Salisbury, NC4 days ago
Major grocer opens another new store location in North Carolina
Kernersville, NC14 hours ago
Six Vehicles Stolen From Hickory Dealership
Hickory, NC6 days ago
Driver Charged With DWI After Crash That Killed Preschooler
Lincolnton, NC3 days ago
Discount Retailer Offers Massive Sale as Four Charlotte Locations Close for Good
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Woman charged in crash that killed 4-year-old, police say
Lincolnton, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy