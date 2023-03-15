Open in App
James Gunn to direct ‘Superman: Legacy,’ aiming for 2025

By LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJuQa_0lKBn3ik00

James Gunn is directing a Superman film.

“Superman: Legacy,” which Gunn also wrote, is also set for a July 11, 2025, he and his co-chair and fellow CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran announced Wednesday.

The film, Gunn said, deals with the superhero’s journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small town, midwestern upbrining as Clark Kent.

“It has been a long road to this point,” Gunn wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. … Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in.”

Gunn also said the release date is the same as his late father’s birthday.

“He was my best friend,” Gunn wrote. “He didn’t understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn’t be making this movie now without him.”

“Superman: Legacy” will be the first film in the new iteration of the connected DC Universe, followed by Matt Reeves’ “The Batman Part II,” which is set for an Oct. 2025 launch.

